Snow Strider named the Royston Crow gritter

PUBLISHED: 12:05 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 12 December 2019

The people have spoken. After seeing off the challenge from Patrick Snowze and Thaw (God of Snow), the Royston Crow can today announce that Snow Strider will be etched on to the side of our gritter in 2020.

Back in November, the Royston Crow announced a new competition giving our readers the chance to name a new gritter on behalf of Hertfordshire County Council.

After a well-fought, spirited process - which some have said has restored their faith in democracy - Snow Strider emerged last week as the public favourite.

Many congratulations to eight-year-old James Mansfield for submitting the winning entry.

Keep your eyes peeled and be sure to say hello if you see Strider on your way!

#StriderFor2020

