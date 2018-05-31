Advanced search

Home-Start charity’s fundraising plea amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:49 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 02 April 2020

The Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire team. Picture: HSRBSC

The Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire team. Picture: HSRBSC

Archant

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire has called for residents and community groups to come forward with fundraising help and donations, to support the charity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire supports families in the area. Picture: HSRBSCHome-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire supports families in the area. Picture: HSRBSC

The organisation has worked with families in Royston and South Cambridgeshire for the last 35 years, and has now expanded its services to Buntingford – supporting families who are struggling with mental or physical health issues with isolation, stress and much more.

Volunteers receive extensive training to provide families with support – and with the UK in lockdown, their input is via telephone and video link, supported by the small team of office staff.

Volunteer co-ordinator Jo Adams said: “We have received enthusiastic offers of help from many of our volunteers who are keen to assist in any way that they can; even those in self-isolation

“New technology is being tested so we can stay connected to each other and to the families we support.”

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs provides support to families in the area. Picture: Andy AItchison/HomeStartUKHome-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs provides support to families in the area. Picture: Andy AItchison/HomeStartUK

You may also want to watch:

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a severe downturn in the funding streams usually available to Home-Start, particularly through their ever-popular community events. For every £1,000 lost in funding, a family in Royston, Buntingford and the surrounding villages could go without support.

Scheme manager Sarah Mascall is deeply concerned about how the pandemic is affecting local families.

“Now, more than ever, families need Home-Start’s support as this unprecedented situation that we find ourselves in is only going to exacerbate mental health concerns. We are determined to secure ongoing funding to ensure that we can respond to the changes in need, diversify our services and continue to be here to provide this vital support at a time when it is so needed”.

The Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire team. Picture: HSRBSCThe Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire team. Picture: HSRBSC

And so, Home-Start is turning to the communities they serve with the following appeal, ‘Help to save your Home-Start’.

You can find out more at www.hsrsc.org.uk and donate by going to uk.virginmoneygiving.com and searching ‘Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire’.

Also, name Home-Start Royston & South Cambridgeshire when using use Amazon Smile and Easyfundraising to shop online.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Two NHDC councillors out following string of recent absences

Former councillors Deepak Sangha (L) and Ben Lewis (R) resigned last month. Picture: Archant

Off-road bikers issued warning after Therfield anti-social behaviour incident

Police have issued a warning to off-road bikers in Therfield. Picture: Archant

Investigation launched after two found dead in Barrington home

An investigation has been launched after two people were found dead in Barrington. Picture: Archant

Have you seen this wanted man from North Hertfordshire?

Police are appealing for the publics help in tracing wanted 29-year-old Danny Braybrooks. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Two NHDC councillors out following string of recent absences

Former councillors Deepak Sangha (L) and Ben Lewis (R) resigned last month. Picture: Archant

Off-road bikers issued warning after Therfield anti-social behaviour incident

Police have issued a warning to off-road bikers in Therfield. Picture: Archant

Investigation launched after two found dead in Barrington home

An investigation has been launched after two people were found dead in Barrington. Picture: Archant

Have you seen this wanted man from North Hertfordshire?

Police are appealing for the publics help in tracing wanted 29-year-old Danny Braybrooks. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Royston Crow

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

‘Stay at home’ urges road safety charity amid coronavirus pandemic

An ambulance on an empty road. Picture: Supplied by IAM RoadSmart

Home-Start charity’s fundraising plea amid coronavirus pandemic

The Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire team. Picture: HSRBSC

Coronavirus: Get up, get dressed, get ready - even if you’re working from home. The advice from Cambridgeshire’s director of public health

Director of public health Dr Liz Robin, offering sound advice during the coronavirus pandemic, Picture; ARCHANT

Off-road bikers issued warning after Therfield anti-social behaviour incident

Police have issued a warning to off-road bikers in Therfield. Picture: Archant
Drive 24