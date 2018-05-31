Home-Start charity’s fundraising plea amid coronavirus pandemic

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire has called for residents and community groups to come forward with fundraising help and donations, to support the charity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire supports families in the area. Picture: HSRBSC Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire supports families in the area. Picture: HSRBSC

The organisation has worked with families in Royston and South Cambridgeshire for the last 35 years, and has now expanded its services to Buntingford – supporting families who are struggling with mental or physical health issues with isolation, stress and much more.

Volunteers receive extensive training to provide families with support – and with the UK in lockdown, their input is via telephone and video link, supported by the small team of office staff.

Volunteer co-ordinator Jo Adams said: “We have received enthusiastic offers of help from many of our volunteers who are keen to assist in any way that they can; even those in self-isolation

“New technology is being tested so we can stay connected to each other and to the families we support.”

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a severe downturn in the funding streams usually available to Home-Start, particularly through their ever-popular community events. For every £1,000 lost in funding, a family in Royston, Buntingford and the surrounding villages could go without support.

Scheme manager Sarah Mascall is deeply concerned about how the pandemic is affecting local families.

“Now, more than ever, families need Home-Start’s support as this unprecedented situation that we find ourselves in is only going to exacerbate mental health concerns. We are determined to secure ongoing funding to ensure that we can respond to the changes in need, diversify our services and continue to be here to provide this vital support at a time when it is so needed”.

And so, Home-Start is turning to the communities they serve with the following appeal, ‘Help to save your Home-Start’.

You can find out more at www.hsrsc.org.uk and donate by going to uk.virginmoneygiving.com and searching ‘Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire’.

Also, name Home-Start Royston & South Cambridgeshire when using use Amazon Smile and Easyfundraising to shop online.