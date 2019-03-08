How did your MP vote in important day for Brexit?

Yesterday was a big day in Parliament as MPs tried to halt a no-deal Brexit.

Boris Johnson's government was defeated by a majority of 27 as MPs seized control of the parliamentary timetable - but how did your MP vote?

Sir Oliver Heald, MP for North East Herts, voted with the government.

He said: "I campaigned for remain in the referendum making it clear that I would accept the national result. I supported reaching a deal with the EU for an orderly exit and voted three times for the deal put forward by Theresa May.

"The Prime Minister is entitled time before Brexit Day to negotiate a further deal with the EU. There is time left for Parliament to debate the position in the last fortnight of October."

Heidi Allen, independent MP for South Cambridgeshire, voted against the government having previously left the Conservatives for Change UK.

The prominent remainer tweeted last night: "The government falling apart today was an inevitable consequence of ego and a sense of entitlement getting too close to power. The British people don't like bullies and MPs don't either."

This afternoon MPs have begun debating a Brexit delay bill.

If the bill is passed, the Prime Minister is expected to call a general election - which two-thirds of MPs would have to vote in favour of if it is to happen.