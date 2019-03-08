South Cambs MP urges Great Northern passengers to have their say on compensation fund

The MP for South Cambridgeshire has today urged Great Northern rail passengers to have their say about how a £15 million compensation fund gets spent at stations used by her constituents.

Heidi Allen was selected by the Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling to determine how the compensation payment - paid as a result of last year's chaos - might be spent.

The MP fought hard to ensure that the stations worst affected by the problems caused when the May timetable was brought in felt the most benefit from the funding.

As a result Ashwell and Morden, Meldreth, Shepreth, and Foxton and have each been allocated £80,000 for improvements which places them in the top tier for funding.

Royston, which is not in the South Cambs constituency but used by many of its constituents, will also receive £80,000.

The fund has been deliberately split into local and national pots to deliver investment at a local level while also contributing to wider passenger benefit schemes that will improve the whole network.

Passengers can make suggestions that might improve their local stations while also contributing ideas that will enhance their overall journey. Suggestions for wider schemes might include lockers to retrieve online deliveries - for example Amazon lockers - adding delay notification functionality to the GTR apps or even cloud-based ticketing.

Suggestions for local stations could include improvements to station facilities such as better ticketing facilities, improved toilets or more secure cycle units.

Mrs Allen said: "Last summer's rail chaos saw constituents affected to an unprecedented level.

"At the time, I lobbied GTR and the government for immediate improvements to the network that would make a real difference to people's lives.

"The Passenger Benefit Fund is recognition of the suffering that GTR's timetable upgrade caused. I hope passengers will use it by making suggestions that improve their overall commuting and travelling experience."

If you'd like to have your say on how the compensation fund should be spent go to www.passengerbenefitfund.co.uk/the-fund before July 31 when the scheme closes.