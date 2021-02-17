Pet store raises funds for Heathlands Animal Sanctuary

Published: 9:00 AM February 17, 2021

Heathlands Animal Sanctuary has been given a cash donation to support pets in the pandemic. - Credit: Smoking Gun PR

Heathlands Animal Sanctuary in Royston received a surprise donation of £2,000 into its bank account over Valentine's weekend to help provide for animals during the pandemic.

The donation was made by Support Adoption For Pets - the UK’s largest grant giving animal charity started by Pets At Home - to recognise the tireless efforts and hard work at Heathlands Animal Sanctuary since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In total, the charity is giving away nearly £600,000 to rescue centres up and down the country, to help them look after the animals in their care as the financial hardship of coronavirus continues.

Heathlands Animal Sanctuary - which is run solely by volunteers dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of unwanted domestic pets - is partnered with Letchworth Pets at Home store through Support Adoption For Pets’ Charity of the Year programme, and through this received a total of £3054.28 in 2020.

To continually raise funds throughout the year, Support Adoption For Pets holds various fundraising activities such as its Summer Fundraiser and Santa Paws campaigns, encouraging donations online and in-store.

You may also want to watch:

Support Adoption For Pets charity manager, Amy Angus, said: “Our message was simple over Valentine’s Day weekend and it’s one that we’re really passionate about as a charity.

"We’re here to share the love and surprising Heathlands Animal Sanctuary with a donation of £2,000 meant the world to them.

“The impact of COVID-19 is monumental and rescue centres continue to fall under real pressure. We’re reaching out to provide them with much needed financial help and to do our best to ensure that abandoned pets are given a second chance of happiness.

“Not only has the charity surprised rescues with nearly £600,000 but we have also increased our emergency grant programme by £400,00 so rescues can apply for funding during these difficult times.”

For more information, and to make a donation, or to apply for a grant see https://www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk and for more on Heathlands go to heathlands.org.uk.