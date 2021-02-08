Royston car park considered as COVID-19 test site

Published: 5:22 PM February 8, 2021

The Warren car park in Royston is being considered as a location for a new coronavirus testing site.

The government's drive-through and walk-through local test sites are usually open seven days a week for people with symptoms to be tested for coronavirus.

Currently there are drive -through sites in Hertford, Broxbourne, Watford, Hemel Hempstead, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City for everyone living or working in Hertfordshire.

As around 1 in 3 people with coronavirus do not have any symptoms, there are also sites in the country where people without symptoms can take rapid tests - including Royston Leisure Centre.

A Herts County Council spokesperson told the Crow: "The Warren car park is being considered as a testing site, but nothing is confirmed as yet."

Herts County Council's notice of the possible testing station is in place from February 5 to June 30.