South Cambridgeshire to join Herts neighbours in Tier 4

person

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:33 PM December 23, 2020    Updated: 5:54 PM December 23, 2020
Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has announced that Cambridgeshire will enter Tier 4 - Credit: Archant

Following an announcement from Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock this afternoon, Cambridgeshire will enter into Tier 4 from Saturday.

Tier 4 restrictions will come into effect at 00.01am on Boxing Day, Matt Hancock said in a press conference live from Downing Street.

The new restrictions mean that households will not be able to mix, with the exception of support bubbles, and non-essential businesses will have to close.

People living in Cambridgeshire must stay at home, work from home where they can, and not travel out of Tier 4 areas. 

Other areas entering Tier 4 from this latest announcement include East Anglia, both East and West Sussex, as well as Oxfordshire; meaning the entire South East of England is under the harshest coronavirus restrictions in the country.

Cambridgeshire

