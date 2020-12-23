Breaking
South Cambridgeshire to join Herts neighbours in Tier 4
- Credit: Archant
Following an announcement from Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock this afternoon, Cambridgeshire will enter into Tier 4 from Saturday.
Tier 4 restrictions will come into effect at 00.01am on Boxing Day, Matt Hancock said in a press conference live from Downing Street.
The new restrictions mean that households will not be able to mix, with the exception of support bubbles, and non-essential businesses will have to close.
People living in Cambridgeshire must stay at home, work from home where they can, and not travel out of Tier 4 areas.
Other areas entering Tier 4 from this latest announcement include East Anglia, both East and West Sussex, as well as Oxfordshire; meaning the entire South East of England is under the harshest coronavirus restrictions in the country.