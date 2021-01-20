COVID-19 figures falling in North Herts and South Cambs

Published: 5:32 PM January 20, 2021

Coronavirus cases are falling everywhere in Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

As vaccine roll-out ramps up across our area, the number of positive COVID-19 cases have fallen in South Cambs and North Herts.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 442 new cases of the virus in South Cambs between January 10 and 16, a fall of 205 from the previous week.

Similarly, in North Herts, there have been 635 cases – down from 128 the previous week.

In the same time period, the average area in England had 424 cases per 100,000 people. While the average is 278 for South Cambs and 475 in North Herts.

The total number of cases up to January 12 is 4,880 in North Herts, and 4,402 in South Cambs.

You may also want to watch:

The coronavirus death toll sits at 78 in South Cambs, and 137 in North Herts to January 8.

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, sits between 1.2 and 1.3.

Nearly four million people across the UK have now received their first dose of the vaccine.