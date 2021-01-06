COVID-19 figures in South Cambs and North Herts as lockdown 3 begins
Data from the first week of lockdown shows the number of positive COVID-19 cases has continued to rise in South Cambs and North Herts.
According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 729 new cases of the virus in South Cambs between December 26 January 1, up from the previous week.
Similarly, in North Herts, there have been 644 cases – up 189 from the previous week.
In the same time period, the average area in England had 481 cases per 100,000 people. This remains below the average at 458 for South Cambs and 482 in North Herts.
The total number of cases up to January 5 is 3,382 in North Herts, and 3,236 in South Cambs.
The coronavirus death toll sits at 70 in South Cambs, and 112 in North Herts.
The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, sits between 1.1 and 1.3.
