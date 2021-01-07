'Clap for Heroes' set to start this evening under latest lockdown

Published: 10:59 AM January 7, 2021 Updated: 11:44 AM January 7, 2021

Royston firefighters saluted key workers during the 'Clap for Carers' last April. - Credit: Royston Fire Station

With the UK once again under lockdown due to the rapid spread of a new variant of COVID-19, 'Clap for Carers' is continuing under the new name 'Clap for Heroes'.

In spring last year, people across the country gathered on their doorsteps at 8pm each Thursday night to applaud NHS key workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

Founder Annemarie Plas tweeted yesterday - in a tweet which has since been deleted - that the 'Clap for Heroes' would include "teachers, home-schooling parents and those who shield", as well as anyone else helping others.

Last year Royston firefighters took part in the weekly clap by saluting key workers alongside members of the police and ambulance service.

