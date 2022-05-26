MP visits Royston lab to learn about local success story

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald visited Precision for Medicine in Royston Road to learn about the company's investments in new scientific lab equipment.

Sir Oliver - who opened the premises 20 years ago when the company was called Pharmagene - met apprentice Bryony Davies and was given an update into the new equipment from CEO Amanda Woodrooffe.

Precision for Medicine tests human tissue samples to assist clinical trials and other pre-clinical work, where high precision is required.

Sir Oliver said: "I was delighted to meet Bryony and learn of her success in learning the skills involved and to see these demonstrated. She was enjoying the responsibility for complete precision in her work and the academic challenge too.

"It was also good to meet Amanda Woodrooffe again and to learn how the company has continued to succeed in this highly specialist scientific environment.

"It was encouraging to see a Royston success story.”