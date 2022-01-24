Meldreth mental health cancer support charity appoints first patron

Artist Remi Rough has become Meldreth charity Mind Over Cancer's first patron. - Credit: Courtesy of Remi Rough/Purely PR

A Meldreth woman who launched a charity last year providing vital mental health support to cancer patients and their families, has appointed the cause's first patron.

Susie Shaw is the founder and chief executive of Mind Over Cancer. She has appointed critically acclaimed artist and music producer, Remi Rough.

The Peckham-native has been creating powerful graffiti inspired abstract compositions and large-scale murals for over 35 years.

Mind Over Cancer founder Susie Shaw from Meldreth (centre) with ex cancer patient Luke Bordoli-Marsh and his wife Ella - Credit: Mind Over Cancer

Meldreth's Susie said: “We feel incredibly lucky to have Remi on board. He is the most perfect patron for us as myself and the Mind Over Cancer team know that creating art can be an incredibly powerful way to express feelings, helps facilitate important discussions around mental health and can be used as a form of therapy.

"We were obviously ecstatic when Remi accepted our invitation to be our first patron.”

Remi has exhibited at galleries and cities across the world - including New York, Paris, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Hong Kong. He most recently featured in the summer exhibition at The Royal Academy of Arts in the UK capital..

He is also an accomplished music producer and rapper and one half of hip hop art duo, TheDeadCanRap.

As the first of a few patrons Mind Over Cancer hopes to have on board in the years to come, Remi intends to use his artistic talent to help with the charity’s fundraising and spread awareness of its free mental health services which support current and former cancer patients.

Remi Rough said: “I’m honoured to be asked to be the first Patron of Mind Over Cancer, it’s an important charity that has identified a gap and need in services and support for young people and their families.

"I’m looking forward to bringing bold and colourful ways to raise awareness and funds for the charity.”

Mind Over Cancer provides free mental health support to current and former cancer patients and their support network living across East Anglia who were diagnosed from birth to 29 years old. The charity’s future ambition is to expand outside of East Anglia and offer mental health services UK-wide.

For more information on Mind Over Cancer, see www.mindovercancer.org.uk.