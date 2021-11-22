Staff and residents at Melbourn Springs Care Home are celebrating after receiving a 'good' rating across the board following a surprise inspection.

The care home, in Hyacinth Drive, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission in October, and in a report published this week was praised for being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Melbourn Springs provides accommodation and personal care for up to 78 older people, some of whom are living with dementia. At the time of the inspection there were 22 people living at the service.

General manager Maria Anghelide said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Melbourn Springs has achieved a ‘good’ rating following the CQC’s most recent inspection.

"It is fantastic to have the hard work and dedication of everyone here recognised. We are so pleased to have achieved this together, remaining free of COVID and being the first home in the area to be fully 100 per cent vaccinated too!”

This was the care home's first ever inspection since they registered with the CQC in April last year.

Inspectors reported that staff were kind, caring and made sure people's privacy and dignity were respected.

The report said: "Staff enjoyed working at Melbourn Springs Care Home and told us that they would be happy to have a member of their family living there.

"People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best possible interests."

Inspectors also noted the variety of different activities taking place, with residents encouraged to make their own decisions about what activities they took part in.

The home's deputy manager Dan Amis said: "What a journey we have had! Opening our beautiful home in the middle of a pandemic is something that none of us would have envisaged!

"It really has been overwhelming with all of the positive feedback and reviews we are receiving and this glowing report makes it all worthwhile.

"For a new home this is incredibly hard to achieve and we will not stop here - striving for an outstanding rating as we continue to welcome new residents to our home family permanently and for respite stays too.”