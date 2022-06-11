News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Health services on offer at Melbourn Hub

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM June 11, 2022
Two million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

A successful vaccination session was held at Melbourn Hub - Credit: PA

Melbourn Hub is offering health services later this month to help free up space at GP surgeries and make it easier to access support.

The initiative is in partnership with Meridian Primary Care Network - which covers six local surgeries, including Melbourn - and is part of the hub's policy of bringing wellbeing into the community.

A launch event will be held on Saturday, June 25 from 10am to 2pm. There will be an opportunity to meet GPs, other carers and support groups, as well as free health checks and free coffee, tea and cakes.

At the end of May, the hub held a walk-in vaccination session from the NHS COVID vaccinators on tour. 

A hub spokeswoman said: "We were told by the NHS that we were one of the most successful sessions they have ever held.”

Vaccinators will be returning to Melbourn with a walk-in clinic on June 27, including first, second and third doses of the vaccine, as well as boosters.  

