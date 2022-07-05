Health at the Hub project launched in Melbourn

Representatives of the council and various health organisations attended the launch of the Health at the Hub project in Melbourn - Credit: David Blundell

Doctors, health practitioners and community support services came together at Melbourn Hub to launch the new Health at the Hub project.

The initiative, which was launched on the weekend of June 25 and 26 and is the first of its kind in South Cambs, aims to bring services out of GP surgeries and into a community setting, in partnership with Meridian Primary Care Network.

Services include help with anxiety, coping with the pressures of being a carer, giving up smoking, healthier eating and the menopause, as well as other aspects of general wellbeing.

GPs from Melbourn, Bourn and Roysia surgeries were on hand at the launch, along with organisations including Mind, South Cambs District Council health services, Home-Start and more.

Meridian will now offer their services at the hub with a walk-in advice and information session every Monday between 10am and 11.30am.