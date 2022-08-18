Life-saving defibrillator donated to Melbourn Bowls Club

Developer Stonebond donated a life-saving defibrillator to Melbourn Bowls Club, which will be available on site for 24 hours a day.

The bowls club, which is situated near Stonebond's residential development, Orchard Gardens, has over 70 active members, as well as additional social members.

Formed in 1922, the club has various distinct teams, open days and weekly coffee mornings.

Peter Blayney, chairman of Melbourn Bowls Club, said: “We are grateful for the generous donation of a defibrillator from Stonebond.

"It is incredibly important for us to ensure the safety of everyone at the club and having such an essential piece of equipment puts our team, spectators and other members of the public at greater ease.

"As we near our centenary, it is great to have the continued support of businesses such as Stonebond which enable this club to thrive.”