News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Health

Life-saving defibrillator donated to Melbourn Bowls Club

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 1:14 PM August 18, 2022
Stonebond developers donated a defibrillator to Melbourn Bowls Club

Stonebond developers donated a defibrillator to Melbourn Bowls Club - Credit: Stonebond

Developer Stonebond donated a life-saving defibrillator to Melbourn Bowls Club, which will be available on site for 24 hours a day.

The bowls club, which is situated near Stonebond's residential development, Orchard Gardens, has over 70 active members, as well as additional social members.

Formed in 1922, the club has various distinct teams, open days and weekly coffee mornings.

Peter Blayney, chairman of Melbourn Bowls Club, said: “We are grateful for the generous donation of a defibrillator from Stonebond.

"It is incredibly important for us to ensure the safety of everyone at the club and having such an essential piece of equipment puts our team, spectators and other members of the public at greater ease.

"As we near our centenary, it is great to have the continued support of businesses such as Stonebond which enable this club to thrive.”

Melbourn News

Don't Miss

Wimpole Hall

Vintage tractor run to raise money for churches

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
The world’s only two-seater Hawker Hurricane, which will be taking part in the Battle of Britain Air Show’s final flypast.

IWM Duxford | Gallery

Hurricanes and Spitfires set for Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Hertfordshire County Council has warned of floods if thunderstorms hit the county after a long dry spell (File picture)

Hertfordshire Weather

Hertfordshire under Met Office yellow warning for storms

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Shooting stars over some trees in the dark.

Environment News

Where you can see the Perseid meteor shower in Hertfordshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon