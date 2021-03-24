How many coronavirus cases are there in North Herts and South Cambs?

Published: 3:06 PM March 24, 2021

Coronavirus cases have increase in North Herts and fallen in South Cambs - Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The number of coronavirus cases in North Herts have increased in the latest week, while they continue to decline in South Cambs, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Between March 13 and 19, North Herts recorded 51 new cases - up 21 compared with the previous week.

Per 100,000 people, Stevenage had 38 cases - the average area in England had 42.

In South Cambs, there were 24 cases per 100,000 people.

This equates to 38 new cases in the same week, down 29 from the previous.

Up to March 23, there have been a total of 6,255 coronavirus cases in North Herts , and 5,666 in South Cambs.

Sadly, up to March 12, there have been 311 coronavirus-related deaths in North Herts, and 194 in South Cambs.

On March 14, two patients were admitted the Stevenage's Lister Hospital with the virus. As of March 16, there were 36 COVID patients receiving treatment at the hospital, two of whom were on ventilators.

Up to March 14, 48,080 people had received their first COVID vaccine in North Herts, with 63,470 in South Cambs.