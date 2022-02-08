'Two ovaries bouncing along!' - Town hero teams up with running partner to reach ambitious targets

It's not just the female anatomy that has two ovaries, now so does Royston - as town hero Mr Ovary has a new running partner.

Craig McMurrough is renowned for pounding the streets dressed in a giant foam replica of the reproductive organ, to help raise awareness of ovarian cancer.

He now has found a second ovary - new running partner and mum-of-three Sarah Temple Fritchley will also don an identical 6ft costume for a series of fundraisers for charity Ovacome.

Sarah and Craig's costumes have a list of ovarian cancer symptoms on the back. - Credit: Juliet Morrison

Human resources director Craig, 52, has been neighbours with Sarah for 20 years - the pair will take on nationwide running events, a south of England tour and have ambitions to set a world record.

“The ovaries should not be separated from now on,” laughs Craig. “Both of us have attributes which should help spur the other on. Sarah runs like a gazelle and I am more of a plodder. Over this year we want to set a world record as the two fastest ovaries.”

They will make their running debut this Sunday, February 13, at the London Winter Run in memory of Craig's sister Cheryl who died of ovarian cancer six years ago.

This September, during Gynaecological Awareness Month, the pair are planning a tour in the south of England with collection buckets in hand in city centres, tying in with local running events.

This follows the success of the Great Northern Mr Ovary Tour that the father of one held last September, boosting his Ovacome fundraising tally to over £40,000. He has already completed 19 marathons and a Mount Kilimanjaro climb - in which he placed a photo of Cheryl and an Ovacome T-shirt at the summit.

His efforts were recognised as a finalist of the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year award for Anglia West in 2020. And he hopes with the help of Sarah to reach the £100,000 target he has set himself more quickly

Director of clinical development Sarah, 46, is a keen advocate of early diagnosis, having lost her mother to bowel cancer.

She said: “I am very excited to run alongside Craig in the other ovary to complete the anatomical picture.

“I have run with Craig several times in the past few years, often as a friendly catch up around town or in support of some of his charity runs.

“Teaming up with him will certainly have that added impact with two ovaries bouncing along, making awareness of ovarian cancer as far reaching as possible.”

If you would like to support Craig and Sarah visit their JustGiving fundraising page at www.ovacome.org.uk/fundraisers/craig-and-sarahs-10k-winter-run.

If you are concerned about ovarian cancer visit ovacome.org.uk or phone the charity’s support line on 0800 008 7054.