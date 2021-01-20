More Royston GP surgeries begin to give COVID-19 vaccinations

Published: 10:28 AM January 20, 2021

More GP surgeries across Royston are beginning to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to the over-80s this week. - Credit: Cambridge and Peterborough CCG

GP practices in the Meridian Primary Care Network will start to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to residents over the age of 80 this week, as part of the nationwide roll-out.

The network of GP surgeries, including Royston Health Care, Roysia Surgery, Orchard Surgery Melbourn, Harston Surgery, Comberton and Eversden Surgery and Bourn Surgery, are setting up a local vaccination centre in Royston.

They have worked rapidly to redesign their sites and put in safe processes to meet the logistical challenges of offering the jab.

Their teams will now contact local residents aged 80 and over to book them in for an appointment for the vaccine. The NHS will also contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to be vaccinated.

Dr Vanessa Lockyer, clinical director of Meridian Primary Care Network and a GP at Bourn Surgery, said: "We are delighted to support the biggest and most highly anticipated national immunisation campaign in history by vaccinating and protecting our vulnerable local residents against COVID-19.

"We are working hard with other local GP practices, getting ready to deliver the vaccinations to those most at risk from COVID-19.

“Please do not call the GP practice to book, we will contact you. If you are invited to book an appointment, we would encourage you to take this opportunity up.

"When you attend your appointment, you will need to follow social distancing guidance, bring and wear a face mask or visor, and follow hand hygiene guidance. These steps help to save lives.

“We want to reassure patients that our GP practices will remain open and if you have any medical concerns you should contact us as usual.”

GP sites providing jabs will be spread across the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, which includes Royston and the surrounding areas, with more joining on a phased basis.

These new sites follow the the opening of the first two hospital vaccination centres in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, which opened in mid-December.

Last week Granta Medical Practices - which also includes surgeries in the Royston area - began their roll-out of the vaccine to the over-80s.

Meanwhile a vaccination centre opened at Robertson House in Stevenage earlier in January.