Care home residents' spirits lifted after receiving vaccine

Published: 9:00 AM January 29, 2021

Audrey Silsby receiving her COVID-19 vaccine at Melbourn Springs Care Home in Royston - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Staff and residents at Melbourn Springs Care Home in Royston were "absolutely delighted" to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week after a challenging year.

Resident Audrey Silsby, 93, said: "It didn't hurt. It was no different to the other vaccines I have had in the past.

"I was lucky enough to have the vaccine here at Melbourn Springs, everyone was so nice."

General manager Karen Allen said: "Last year was like nothing we have seen before in care and now we can see the way out of this pandemic.

Residents and staff received the COVID-19 vaccine at Melbourn Springs Care Home. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

"My team has been brilliant in stepping forward to take the vaccine at the earliest opportunity."

Melbourn Springs Care Home, which is run by Barchester Healthcare, is welcoming new residents into their homes while following protocols - including a transition period - intended to keep everyone safe.

Almost 100 care homes across Hertfordshire have received the vaccine so far.