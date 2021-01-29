News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Health

Care home residents' spirits lifted after receiving vaccine

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM January 29, 2021   
Audrey Silsby receives her COVID-19 vaccine at Melbourn Springs Care Home

Audrey Silsby receiving her COVID-19 vaccine at Melbourn Springs Care Home in Royston - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Staff and residents at Melbourn Springs Care Home in Royston were "absolutely delighted" to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week after a challenging year.

Resident Audrey Silsby, 93, said: "It didn't hurt. It was no different to the other vaccines I have had in the past.

"I was lucky enough to have the vaccine here at Melbourn Springs, everyone was so nice."

General manager Karen Allen said: "Last year was like nothing we have seen before in care and now we can see the way out of this pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccines at Melbourn Springs Care Home

Residents and staff received the COVID-19 vaccine at Melbourn Springs Care Home. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

"My team has been brilliant in stepping forward to take the vaccine at the earliest opportunity."

You may also want to watch:

Melbourn Springs Care Home, which is run by Barchester Healthcare, is welcoming new residents into their homes while following protocols - including a transition period - intended to keep everyone safe.

Almost 100 care homes across Hertfordshire have received the vaccine so far.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in her 50s killed in crash between Melbourn and Royston
  2. 2 Road closed after 'serious' crash on A10
  3. 3 When will bins be collected in North Hertfordshire again?
  1. 4 Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash
  2. 5 Care home residents' spirits lifted after receiving vaccine
  3. 6 £500 self-isolation payment could help more than 4,000 Hertfordshire residents
  4. 7 Watch the amazing moment a herd of deer halted traffic near Royston
  5. 8 Hare coursers damaged farmer's crops in escape bid
  6. 9 More Royston GP surgeries begin to give COVID-19 vaccinations
  7. 10 Rapid community COVID-19 testing launches in Hertfordshire
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Which Herts communities have seen the biggest rises and falls in COVID-19?

Charles Thomson

person

Trial date changed for killer of children's author accused of wife's murder

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

'FOI request refusal leaves residents in darkness'

Bianca Wild

person
Comments powered by Disqus