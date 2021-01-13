COVID-19 figures in South Cambs fall and rise in North Herts

Published: 11:01 AM January 13, 2021

Data from the second week of lockdown shows the number of positive COVID-19 cases have fallen in South Cambs but risen in North Herts.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 701 new cases of the virus in South Cambs between January 2 and 9, a fall of 34 from the previous week.

Similarly, in North Herts, there have been 781 cases – up from 130 the previous week.

In the same time period, the average area in England had 553 cases per 100,000 people. This remains below the average at 585 for South Cambs and 482 in North Herts.

The total number of cases up to January 12 is 4,157 in North Herts, and 3,891 in South Cambs.

The coronavirus death toll sits at 73 in South Cambs, and 120 in North Herts to Jan 1.

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, sits between 1.1 and 1.4.