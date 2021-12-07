MP marks 'boost day' by urging people to get their COVID jabs

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne marked the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccine being approved by encouraging his constituents to get their booster jab.

More than 35,000 people in South Cambs have received their COVID booster or third jab, as the Government and NHS step up efforts to ensure that vulnerable people are protected over winter.

In light of the new omicron variant, the booster programme has now been expanded to include all adults over 18, and all eligible people will be offered a top-up jab by the end of January.

Mr Browne said: "It is thanks to the incredible effort and success of the Government’s vaccination programme one year on 35,044 people in South Cambs have received three COVID vaccine doses, which will offer life-saving protection to them and their loved ones this winter.

“On Boost Day, I encourage all those who have not yet come forward to take up the offer of a vaccine – booster jabs will protect the progress we have made against the virus and ensure that we can all enjoy Christmas safely with our loved ones in the safe knowledge that we have taken the responsible steps to protect them from the virus."

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was first approved for use in the UK on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, allowing the vaccination programme to begin - starting with Margaret Keenan's vaccination on December 8.

Mr Browne added: “One year on our historic vaccination programme is not over and we can all still do our bit this winter and stay ahead in the race against the virus by taking up the offer of a vaccine as soon as we are eligible."

More than 115 million vaccine doses have been administered across the UK in almost a year, with nine in 10 people aged 12 and over having received at least one dose, and eight in 10 having received both vaccine doses.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "It is absolutely crucial everybody comes forward for their vaccines and booster jabs as soon as you are eligible so we can strengthen our wall of defence against COVID-19 and enjoy Christmas safely with our families and loved ones this year.”