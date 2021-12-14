Mum and daughter take on 12 marathons in 12 months for cystic fibrosis charity

Yolanda King and her daughter Emily Carr ran 12 marathons in 12 months for their son and brother Charlie Cracknell (centre) who has cystic fibrosis - Credit: Graham King

A Therfield mum and daughter have just completed their 12th marathon for a cystic fibrosis charity which has helped their son and brother Charlie.

Emily Carr and her mum Yolanda King ran 12 marathons in 12 months for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust - Credit: Graham King

Yolanda King's son Charlie Cracknell, 30, was only expected to live to age 16, but has surpassed expectations thanks to access to life-saving drugs.

To show their gratitude to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust - which campaigns to get people with the condition the treatment they need - Yolanda, 57, and her daughter Emily Carr, 21, took on the challenge to run 12 marathons in 12 months, raising more than £3,000 in the process.

Yolanda's husband Graham, who is Charlie's stepfather, said: "Emily has always tried to raise some money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust because they do a lot of good work.

Emily and Yolanda crossing the finish line on their final marathon - Credit: Supplied

"Yolanda and Emily run together quite a lot. It was Emily's idea at the end of last year and they thought of doing a marathon a month.

"Over the last few years they've run a fair amount - they used to run with Royston Runners.

"The training was slightly different for once a month as they had to have a bit of recovery time and pace themselves. They did really well to do all 12."

Their final marathon took place on Sunday with a run around the outside of their home in Therfield, with family and friends gathering to watch them complete the race.

Emily's dad joined them for 10k, while her uncle joined them for half a kilometre and friends helped run laps along the way.

Speaking to the Crow on Monday, Graham said: "They've done some that were organised races throughout the year. They others they did themselves on various different routes.

Emily Carr and her mum Yolanda King ran 12 marathons in 12 months for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust - Credit: Graham King

"We had quite a few friends here yesterday afternoon as a surprise."

So far the mother-daughter duo has raised £3,327 - exceeding their £3,000 target.

Graham said: "There's still money coming in - I think we'll raise a little bit more than has been raised already."

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust is working to ensure a drug known as Kaftrio - or Trikafta - gets to everyone who needs it. The drug was only made available on the NHS in August 2020, and has been hugely beneficial to Charlie's life.

To donate to support Yolanda and Emily go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Emily-Carr15



