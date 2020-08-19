Orwell marathon runner to take on 26.2 miles around South Cambs villages in memory of best friend

Dexter Wright and his best friend, LCpl Hayden Prince (left), who died last year. Picture: Dexter Wright Archant

An Orwell personal trainer is taking on a marathon around our villages to raise money for St John Ambulance, in memory of his soldier best friend who passed away last year.

Dexter Wright is going the 26.2-mile distance for his friend of nine years, LCpl Hayden Prince from Cambridge – who died climbing down the Mattahorn in the Swiss Alps while on holiday, aged 14.

Dexter told the Crow: “In April, I broke my foot and had to stop training for the London Marathon. I was off work for a few weeks and found myself really unmotivated thinking about my mate and the lockdown. But I have overcome a lot since then to get back to training and now I have set myself the challenge of being ready to run a marathon around the villages in six weeks, after the London Marathon was cancelled.”

The 25-year-old runs Dexter PT – his personal training business which sees him hold fitness classes and bootcamps in Orwell, and he specialises in weight loss transformations for his clients.

Dexter has ADHD and said exercise is extremely important to maintaining good mental health, even more so this year with the lockdown.

“Exercise is the best medication for mental health,” he said.

“I go by the motto, ‘you should have a doctor’s note not to exercise’ – it is that important. It keeps me focused – I have to put my energy into helping others while helping myself.”

Dexter ran the London Marathon last year and got a ballot place again this year before it was cancelled.

“This marathon means more to me as it’s about my best friend,” he said. “I am just focusing on getting myself round the course for him.”

On Sunday, October 4, Dexter will start in Orwell and go through Barrington, Haslingfield, Harlton, Comberton – then back through Haslingfield and Barrington and onto Shepreth, Meldreth, Whaddon and Arrington before finishing in Orwell.

He said: “The roads won’t be lined with people and a lot of the time it’ll be me on my own – but any support would be appreciated.

“If people were out and wanted to wave or drive past and beep, it would just help me through.”

“Hayden’s family are all very proud and are coming down to support me, so I can see them at the end and they’ll know it’s all for them.”

Dexter has raised £650 so far for St John Ambulance – Hayden’s family’s charity of choice.

To donate go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DexterPT