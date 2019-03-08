Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Royston fire crews putting out fire at Harry Potter studios

PUBLISHED: 13:26 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 11 July 2019

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons.

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons.

Archant

A total of 18 fire crews, including from Royston, are attending a fire at the studios where all eight Harry Potter films were made.

Hertfordshire County Council's Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.29pm yesterday to the 80-hectare Warner Bros Studios complex in Leavesden.

You may also want to watch:

HCC says 18 fire engines and support vehicles are still at the scene as crews continue to tackle the fire.

In addition, three jets and one aerial ladder platform are in use.

There have been no injuries due to the fire.

The Leavesden-based studios have also been involved in the production of The Dark Kight, Inception, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace and Jason Bourne.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

RSAT students to brave the shave in memory of schoolgirl’s mum

A group from Royston Schools Academy Trust are shaving their heads in memory of Rachel Albone's mum Julie. Picture: RSAT

Man arrested following ‘indecent exposure’ at Royston station

Police were called to Royston station on Saturday after a man allegedly exposed himself on a train. Picture: Nick Gill

Grandfather’s dismay as car vandalised during Royston allotment visit

Royston Allotments in Coombes Hole. Picture: Google Street View

Nuthampstead pub relaunch celebration hailed an ‘absolute success’

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

Enabling works nearing completion at Royston church devastated by fire

Protective scaffold to tower and nave at Royston's St John the Baptist Church. Picture: Barker Associates

Most Read

RSAT students to brave the shave in memory of schoolgirl’s mum

A group from Royston Schools Academy Trust are shaving their heads in memory of Rachel Albone's mum Julie. Picture: RSAT

Man arrested following ‘indecent exposure’ at Royston station

Police were called to Royston station on Saturday after a man allegedly exposed himself on a train. Picture: Nick Gill

Grandfather’s dismay as car vandalised during Royston allotment visit

Royston Allotments in Coombes Hole. Picture: Google Street View

Nuthampstead pub relaunch celebration hailed an ‘absolute success’

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

Enabling works nearing completion at Royston church devastated by fire

Protective scaffold to tower and nave at Royston's St John the Baptist Church. Picture: Barker Associates

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston fire crews putting out fire at Harry Potter studios

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons.

North Herts District Council funding supports three Royston charities

Home-Start Royston will use its £1,050 to assist with running costs. Picture: Home-Start Royston

Hilarious and heart-warming comedy Educating Rita is coming to the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Educating Rita is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Monday 29 July to Saturday 3 August.

RSAT students to brave the shave in memory of schoolgirl’s mum

A group from Royston Schools Academy Trust are shaving their heads in memory of Rachel Albone's mum Julie. Picture: RSAT

REVIEW: Booksmart is a legitimately funny and affecting coming of age drama

Book Smart is showing at Saffron Screen
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists