Brothers' fourth golf day raises £30,000 for sick children

PUBLISHED: 07:01 20 June 2019

Hanson Services Ltd fourth Charity Golf Day was held at Royston Golf Club. Picture: Bruce Gibson

Brothers from Royston and Therfield held their fourth charity golf day and raised a whopping £30,000 for sick children.

Tom Hanson from Therfield and his brothers James and John from Royston - of Hanson Services Ltd - organised the day at Royston Golf Club on Friday.

Tom told the Crow: "I am overwhelmed by the support - we were raising money to buy equipment for a dedicated children's ambulance service to operate out of Addenbrooke's Hospital.

"The generosity makes me very proud of our town and the businesses that supported the day which include Prestige Flooring, North Herts Surfacing, StepChange Outsourcing and more."

The winning team - Jordan Herd, Jon Herd, Steve Laughlin and Jon Ginsberg - celebrated into the night with the group of golfers at The Old Courthouse, which also sponsored the event. However, Adam Brown, of Nationwide Supplies, picked up the best prize with a £5,000 hole-in-one on the sixth hole.

