Guilden Morden pupils bid primary school goodbye in lockdown
PUBLISHED: 12:01 02 August 2020
With Year 6 pupils’ final year of primary school disrupted by coronavirus, the Crow is giving children, schools and families the chance to say goodbye and wish them good luck as they move up to secondary school.
Children from Guilden Morden Primary School celebrated their last day with a party and picnic on the school playing field, taking part in sports and enjoying a slip and slide. All the leavers were presented with a leavers hoodie and cards, and signed each other’s school shirts.
One parent commented: “We’re so proud of our son Ephram and all of the Year 6s. They have been such a lovely group of children who I know will go on to achieve great things.”
Another parent said: “Thank you for a great send-off despite the challenges we have had this year. The whole staff team made it a memorable and fun day.”
