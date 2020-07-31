Advanced search

Guilden Morden pupils bid primary school goodbye in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:01 02 August 2020

Year 6 pupils from Guilden Morden Primary had a leaving party on the school playground to mark the end of their time in primary school. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School

Year 6 pupils from Guilden Morden Primary had a leaving party on the school playground to mark the end of their time in primary school. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School

Archant

With Year 6 pupils’ final year of primary school disrupted by coronavirus, the Crow is giving children, schools and families the chance to say goodbye and wish them good luck as they move up to secondary school.

Year 6 pupils from Guilden Morden Primary had a leaving party on the school playground to mark the end of their time in primary school. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary SchoolYear 6 pupils from Guilden Morden Primary had a leaving party on the school playground to mark the end of their time in primary school. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School

Children from Guilden Morden Primary School celebrated their last day with a party and picnic on the school playing field, taking part in sports and enjoying a slip and slide. All the leavers were presented with a leavers hoodie and cards, and signed each other’s school shirts.

One parent commented: “We’re so proud of our son Ephram and all of the Year 6s. They have been such a lovely group of children who I know will go on to achieve great things.”

Year 6 pupils from Guilden Morden Primary had a leaving party on the school playground to mark the end of their time in primary school. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary SchoolYear 6 pupils from Guilden Morden Primary had a leaving party on the school playground to mark the end of their time in primary school. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School

Another parent said: “Thank you for a great send-off despite the challenges we have had this year. The whole staff team made it a memorable and fun day.”

Please send photos and messages for Year 6 leavers to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk to be featured in the Crow.

Year 6 pupils from Guilden Morden Primary had a leaving party on the school playground to mark the end of their time in primary school. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary SchoolYear 6 pupils from Guilden Morden Primary had a leaving party on the school playground to mark the end of their time in primary school. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School

Year 6 pupils from Guilden Morden Primary had a leaving party on the school playground to mark the end of their time in primary school. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary SchoolYear 6 pupils from Guilden Morden Primary had a leaving party on the school playground to mark the end of their time in primary school. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School

Year 6 pupils from Guilden Morden Primary had a leaving party on the school playground to mark the end of their time in primary school. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary SchoolYear 6 pupils from Guilden Morden Primary had a leaving party on the school playground to mark the end of their time in primary school. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police raid Bassingbourn property after rise in number of illegal raves in North Herts

A property in Bassingbourn was raided after an illegal Letchworth rave earlier this month. Picture: Archant

Drive-in cinema coming to IWM Duxford

Drive-in cinema is coming to IWM Duxford in partnership with Star & Mouse Picture Show. Picture: Gareth Nunns

Welwyn Garden City runner completes Hertfordshire Way in record time for charity

Adam at the end of the run. Picture: Adam Jacobs

Cambridge drive-in cinema screenings announced for Trumpington Park and Ride

The Personal History of David Copperfield will be screened at the Trumpington Park and Ride drive-in cinema in Cambridge. Picture: supplied by Picturehouse Cinemas

Royston councillor calls for trees not to be cut back during nesting season

Rook nests were damaged after trees were felled on the A505 roundabout in Royston earlier this year. Picture: Ray Munden

Most Read

Police raid Bassingbourn property after rise in number of illegal raves in North Herts

A property in Bassingbourn was raided after an illegal Letchworth rave earlier this month. Picture: Archant

Drive-in cinema coming to IWM Duxford

Drive-in cinema is coming to IWM Duxford in partnership with Star & Mouse Picture Show. Picture: Gareth Nunns

Welwyn Garden City runner completes Hertfordshire Way in record time for charity

Adam at the end of the run. Picture: Adam Jacobs

Cambridge drive-in cinema screenings announced for Trumpington Park and Ride

The Personal History of David Copperfield will be screened at the Trumpington Park and Ride drive-in cinema in Cambridge. Picture: supplied by Picturehouse Cinemas

Royston councillor calls for trees not to be cut back during nesting season

Rook nests were damaged after trees were felled on the A505 roundabout in Royston earlier this year. Picture: Ray Munden

Latest from the Royston Crow

Guilden Morden pupils bid primary school goodbye in lockdown

Year 6 pupils from Guilden Morden Primary had a leaving party on the school playground to mark the end of their time in primary school. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School

Barrington counciillor stands down from GCP to focus on winning mayoral election

South Cambridgeshire district councillor Aidan Van de Weyer is standing in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority mayoral election next year. Picture: South Cambs Liberal Democrats

Extension to free parking at hospitals run by East and North Herts NHS Trust

Free parking at Stevenage's Lister Hospital - as well as Welwyn Garden City's New QEII Hospital and Hertford County Hospital - has been extended until August 31. Picture: Richard Young

Drive-in cinema coming to IWM Duxford

Drive-in cinema is coming to IWM Duxford in partnership with Star & Mouse Picture Show. Picture: Gareth Nunns

Committee chairman admits ‘we need to be better’ after cost rockets for Dutch style roundabout in Cambridge - first of its kind in the UK

Dutch style roundabout was opened by the Vice-chairwoman of Cambridgeshire County Council, Cllr Lis Every. Also present were Cllr Ian Bates, Chairman of the Highways and Transport Committee; local County Councillor Amanda Taylor, cycling champion County Cllr Noel Kavanagh, Cambridge City Councillor for Queen Edith’s Colin McGerty and Koen Guiking from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.