Commununity-owned Guilden Morden pub opens for first time in six years

PUBLISHED: 06:59 10 January 2019

The Three Tuns in Guilden Morden was packed for its pop-up pub evening. Picture: Guilden Morden Community Pub

The Three Tuns in Guilden Morden was packed for its pop-up pub evening. Picture: Guilden Morden Community Pub

The Three Tuns in Guilden Morden has opened its doors for the first time in almost six years after it officially became community owned.

Some light entertainment at The Three Tuns pop-up pub night. Picture: Guilden Morden Community PubSome light entertainment at The Three Tuns pop-up pub night. Picture: Guilden Morden Community Pub

The community pop-up pub event attracted several hundred people over the course of the evening, which was run entirely by volunteers.

John Harrison, chairman of the Guilden Morden Community Pub management committee said: “The pop-up evening revealed just how passionate the community is about The Three Tuns and there is strong support throughout the village and the surrounding areas for the pub to succeed.”

The 17th century, Grade II-listed pub was saved from housing development following a five-year battle by the community.

More than £250,000 in share capital was raised to buy and renovate the pub. In total, 267 private investors have bought shares, with additional community-minded people coming forward to invest every week.

The historic pub was also awarded £100,000 in grants and loans under the More Than A Pub programme administered by the Plunkett Foundation.

The search is now on to find a suitable tenant to re-establish this important village asset.

The GMCP management committee says its a great business opportunity that would suit entrepreneurs – ideally a couple – with the ambition and ability to create a thriving business, free from the restrictions of a brewery tie.

“We want a good pub with good food so any potential candidate must be passionate about good quality food and drink, with a clear vision for making the pub work for all the community,” said John.

“Opportunities to run a community-owned pub with a large pub garden and parking, along with private accommodation, in the heart of a beautiful village in South Cambridgeshire don’t come along every day.”

In preparations for the new tenants, around 50 volunteers turned out on Saturday to help clear the pub garden and flat.

The community will host a pop-up café at The Three Tuns tomorrow from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Volunteers will be serving coffee, tea and homemade cakes and biscuits.

For further information on The Three Tuns or to find out more about the tenant vacancy visit www.thethreetunsguilden.co.uk.

