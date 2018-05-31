Guilden Morden school bounces back with 'good' Ofsted rating

Guilden Morden CofE Primary Academy and Pre-School has been awarded an overall 'good' rating by Ofsted. Picture: Guilden Morden CofE Primary Academy Archant

The headteacher of Guilden Morden Primary Academy has praised the "commitment, determination and hard work shown by everyone" after the school was awarded an overall 'good' rating by regulator Ofsted.

The school, in Pound Green, was visited by inspectors last month for the first full visit since it was deemed 'inadequate' in 2015.

It became an academy, part of The Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy trust, the following year.

In the latest report published last month, 'good' ratings - the second highest mark - were awarded in all areas. These are overall effectiveness, the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

In the report, the inspector said: "Pupils are extremely happy at school. They enjoy their work and are keen to do well. They like the small size of the school because everyone knows each other.

"As one pupil commented, 'We are like one big family'. Pupils behave well and have good manners. They talk happily to visitors about what they are learning. They understand why it is important to work hard."

It was also said that "The headteacher has built an effective team who work together well. They have high aspirations for their pupils. They have been supported well in school improvement by a strong and effective local governing body. A carefully planned programme of support from the academy trust has also been instrumental in the rapid pace of change in the last two years". Safeguarding was also deemed effective.

Headteacher Jeremy Fisher said: "I am absolutely delighted and very proud that the commitment, determination and hard work shown by everyone who has been part of our recent journey of improvement has been recognised.

"Well done and thanks to the local community, DEMAT, the governors, all of the staff, the parents and the children themselves."

Former South Cambs MP Heidi Allen has also officially written to the school to offer congratulations.

The school has its own swimming pool, forest school with ocarina and other music lessons and dance lessons, Spanish classes, bikeability and inner peace sessions are also run.

Anyone wanting to visit should call 01763 852318 or email office@guildenmorden.cambs.sch.uk.