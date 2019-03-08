Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Guilden Morden pupils enjoy practical day with Willmott Dixon staff

PUBLISHED: 16:37 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 12 July 2019

Guilden Morden Primary School pupils enjoyed a practical day planned and led by staff at construction firm Wilmott Dixon. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School

Guilden Morden Primary School pupils enjoyed a practical day planned and led by staff at construction firm Wilmott Dixon. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School

Archant

Guilden Morden Primary School's older pupils enjoyed learning more about the different aspects of engineering during a practical day planned and led by staff at construction firm Willmott Dixon.

Guilden Morden Primary School pupils enjoyed a practical day planned and led by staff at construction firm Wilmott Dixon. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School Guilden Morden Primary School pupils enjoyed a practical day planned and led by staff at construction firm Wilmott Dixon. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School

During the morning, the children worked in teams to carry out a number of tasks that related to different areas of engineering - electrical, mechanical and civil.

The tasks involved creating electric circuits for different purposes, and wiring up a simulation of a house light and switch circuit. They also worked out the answers to some maths formula related to mass and gravity. ​

You may also want to watch:

During the afternoon the children worked in teams to create a plan for a model house that met a specific design brief. They then found out that they had to use another group's design to make the actual model.  They coped magnificently and within a very tight time frame completed their models.

Guilden Morden Primary School pupils enjoyed a practical day planned and led by staff at construction firm Wilmott Dixon. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School Guilden Morden Primary School pupils enjoyed a practical day planned and led by staff at construction firm Wilmott Dixon. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School

One group received special recognition for how well they worked together to complete the task.

Individuals were also rewarded for their efforts during the day. ​

Parents joined the children at the end of the day for a 'round-up' of all that they had experienced as the children confidently and spontaneously explained what they had been doing. ​

The school have expressed their thanks to the Wilmott Dixon staff for giving up their time and expertise for the school. ​

Topic Tags:

Most Read

RSAT students to brave the shave in memory of schoolgirl’s mum

A group from Royston Schools Academy Trust are shaving their heads in memory of Rachel Albone's mum Julie. Picture: RSAT

Royston fire crews putting out fire at Harry Potter studios

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons.

Man arrested following ‘indecent exposure’ at Royston station

Police were called to Royston station on Saturday after a man allegedly exposed himself on a train. Picture: Nick Gill

Grandfather’s dismay as car vandalised during Royston allotment visit

Royston Allotments in Coombes Hole. Picture: Google Street View

Enabling works nearing completion at Royston church devastated by fire

Protective scaffold to tower and nave at Royston's St John the Baptist Church. Picture: Barker Associates

Most Read

RSAT students to brave the shave in memory of schoolgirl’s mum

A group from Royston Schools Academy Trust are shaving their heads in memory of Rachel Albone's mum Julie. Picture: RSAT

Royston fire crews putting out fire at Harry Potter studios

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons.

Man arrested following ‘indecent exposure’ at Royston station

Police were called to Royston station on Saturday after a man allegedly exposed himself on a train. Picture: Nick Gill

Grandfather’s dismay as car vandalised during Royston allotment visit

Royston Allotments in Coombes Hole. Picture: Google Street View

Enabling works nearing completion at Royston church devastated by fire

Protective scaffold to tower and nave at Royston's St John the Baptist Church. Picture: Barker Associates

Latest from the Royston Crow

Guilden Morden pupils enjoy practical day with Willmott Dixon staff

Guilden Morden Primary School pupils enjoyed a practical day planned and led by staff at construction firm Wilmott Dixon. Picture: Guilden Morden Primary School

Operating on wrong side of patient’s body among ‘never events’ at East and North Herts NHS Trust

The East and North Herts NHS Trust recorded six 'never events' in 2018/19.

Whaddon’s summer fete to raise money for church roof

All the lead was stolen from the roof of the Whaddon church. Picture: St Mary's Whaddon

Royston fire crews putting out fire at Harry Potter studios

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons.

Profiting from potential – just like The Beatles

The Beatles pictured in 1963, from left, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists