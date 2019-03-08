Guilden Morden pupils enjoy practical day with Willmott Dixon staff
PUBLISHED: 16:37 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 12 July 2019
Guilden Morden Primary School's older pupils enjoyed learning more about the different aspects of engineering during a practical day planned and led by staff at construction firm Willmott Dixon.
During the morning, the children worked in teams to carry out a number of tasks that related to different areas of engineering - electrical, mechanical and civil.
The tasks involved creating electric circuits for different purposes, and wiring up a simulation of a house light and switch circuit. They also worked out the answers to some maths formula related to mass and gravity.
During the afternoon the children worked in teams to create a plan for a model house that met a specific design brief. They then found out that they had to use another group's design to make the actual model. They coped magnificently and within a very tight time frame completed their models.
One group received special recognition for how well they worked together to complete the task.
Individuals were also rewarded for their efforts during the day.
Parents joined the children at the end of the day for a 'round-up' of all that they had experienced as the children confidently and spontaneously explained what they had been doing.
The school have expressed their thanks to the Wilmott Dixon staff for giving up their time and expertise for the school.