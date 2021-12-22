News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Pupils get in the Christmas spirit at end of term

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:00 PM December 22, 2021
Children at Guilden Morden Primary School took part in a Christmas Christingle service

Children at Guilden Morden Primary School took part in a Christmas Christingle service - Credit: Guilden Morden Primary School

Children from Guilden Morden Primary School have been getting in the spirit of the season with festive activities at the end of term.

Pupils attended church for the Christmas Christingle, which celebrates bringing communities together. They decorated their symbolic oranges at school beforehand with candles - with the orange representing the world and the candle representing Jesus's light in the darkness.

Guilden Morden pupils planted trees in the orchard at the back of the school

Guilden Morden pupils planted trees in the orchard at the back of the school - Credit: Guilden Morden Primary School

Despite the cold weather, the children also took part in a community tree planting project in the orchard at the back of the school - which will hopefully last for years to come.

The South Cambs School Sports Partnership also organised a 'Santa Dash' for local primary schools. Children ran laps around the field and took part in an obstacle course.

Vice chair of governors Judith Davis-Roach said: "Everyone did really well with lots of laughter."

The pupils at Guilden Morden Primary School dressed up to take part in a Santa Dash

The pupils at Guilden Morden Primary School dressed up to take part in a Santa Dash - Credit: Guilden Morden Primary School


Guilden Morden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exterior of Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Lister Hospital

Teen tells of 'ridiculous' 30-hour wait at Lister

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus cases have increase in North Herts and fallen in South Cambs

Coronavirus

How many Omicron cases are there in your area?

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Lorry catches fire on the M11 between Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire

Cambs Live News | Updated

Lorry driver taken to hospital after M11 fire

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Yolanda King and her daughter Emily Carr ran 12 marathons in 12 months for a cystic fibrosis charity

Mum and daughter take on 12 marathons in 12 months for cystic fibrosis...

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon