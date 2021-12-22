Pupils get in the Christmas spirit at end of term

Children from Guilden Morden Primary School have been getting in the spirit of the season with festive activities at the end of term.

Pupils attended church for the Christmas Christingle, which celebrates bringing communities together. They decorated their symbolic oranges at school beforehand with candles - with the orange representing the world and the candle representing Jesus's light in the darkness.

Guilden Morden pupils planted trees in the orchard at the back of the school - Credit: Guilden Morden Primary School

Despite the cold weather, the children also took part in a community tree planting project in the orchard at the back of the school - which will hopefully last for years to come.

The South Cambs School Sports Partnership also organised a 'Santa Dash' for local primary schools. Children ran laps around the field and took part in an obstacle course.

Vice chair of governors Judith Davis-Roach said: "Everyone did really well with lots of laughter."

The pupils at Guilden Morden Primary School dressed up to take part in a Santa Dash - Credit: Guilden Morden Primary School



