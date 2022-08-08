Firefighters tackle large blaze in field in Guilden Morden

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of a large field fire on Swan Lane, Guilden Morden yesterday evening.

The fire involved around 100 acres of stubble and bales.

Crews from across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire helped to tackle the fire, and farmers also assisted.

The firefighters left the scene at around 8.50pm, but the area continued to burn, with smoke issuing from the site.

People living nearby were asked to keep windows closed if they could smell the smoke.

Firefighters re-inspected the incident in the early hours of this morning.