Charity football match raises £4,000 for cardiology department

Published: 3:18 PM June 29, 2021

Action from the charity football match held at Guilden Morden. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

A charity football match at Guilden Morden featuring a number of ex-professionals has raised £4,000 for the cardiology department at Cambridge’s Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The match between The Stutes Past & Present and The Great English Fry Up finished in a 2-2 draw, watched by a 400-strong crowd.

Charity Football Match - Barry Fry V Steve Fallon. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The Great English Fry Up – managed by ex-Peterborough boss Barry Fry and one-time Bee Gees manager David English – went ahead through Aaron McLean’s goal, before strikes from Alex Fallon and Ada Cambridge put The Stutes ahead.

The game finished level though when five-year-old Jude Mackail-Smith, son of former Peterborough striker Craig Mackail-Smith, found the net late on.

Charity Football Match - Barry Fry V Steve Fallon. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Organiser Peter Leete said: “A massive heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who played, to everyone who helped set up and organise and to all the sponsors.

You may also want to watch:

“It was great to see everyone with big smiles on their faces and having fun.

“We have raised approximately £4,000 for the cardiology dept, which is amazing as we were hoping for about £500.”

Charity Football Match - Barry Fry V Steve Fallon. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Charity Football Match - Barry Fry V Steve Fallon. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Charity Football Match - Barry Fry V Steve Fallon. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Charity Football Match - Barry Fry V Steve Fallon. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Charity Football Match - Barry Fry V Steve Fallon. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Charity Football Match - Barry Fry V Steve Fallon. - Credit: Karyn Haddon



