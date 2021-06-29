Charity football match raises £4,000 for cardiology department
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
A charity football match at Guilden Morden featuring a number of ex-professionals has raised £4,000 for the cardiology department at Cambridge’s Addenbrooke’s Hospital.
The match between The Stutes Past & Present and The Great English Fry Up finished in a 2-2 draw, watched by a 400-strong crowd.
The Great English Fry Up – managed by ex-Peterborough boss Barry Fry and one-time Bee Gees manager David English – went ahead through Aaron McLean’s goal, before strikes from Alex Fallon and Ada Cambridge put The Stutes ahead.
The game finished level though when five-year-old Jude Mackail-Smith, son of former Peterborough striker Craig Mackail-Smith, found the net late on.
Organiser Peter Leete said: “A massive heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who played, to everyone who helped set up and organise and to all the sponsors.
“It was great to see everyone with big smiles on their faces and having fun.
“We have raised approximately £4,000 for the cardiology dept, which is amazing as we were hoping for about £500.”
