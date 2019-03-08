Share your memories at Greneway School 50th birthday reunion

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 06:58 27 March 2019

Former Greneway headteachers (L-R) Sue Kennedy. Laura Rawlings, Rhona Seviour and Ken Charles MBE. Picture: Greneway School

Former Greneway headteachers (L-R) Sue Kennedy. Laura Rawlings, Rhona Seviour and Ken Charles MBE. Picture: Greneway School

Greneway School will celebrate its 50th birthday on Saturday with an open day for students and teachers – past and present.

Original staff members of Greneway School during the opening in 1969. Picture: Greneway SchoolOriginal staff members of Greneway School during the opening in 1969. Picture: Greneway School

The Royston middle school, which opened in September 1969, will welcome attendees to meet peers, share memories, tour the school and be part of a digital footprint to mark the milestone.

One of the Greneway at 50 organisers, Rhona Seviour said: “The event will be especially poignant as two of the headteachers who played pivotal roles in the success of the school and who continued to give support and advice after their retirement, will be unable to attend.

“Sadly Ken Charles MBE, the inspirational first head of Greneway from 1969 to 1995, is no longer in good health.

“Sue Kennedy, who was leader of mathematics, deputy headteacher and headteacher from 2005 to 2012, died after a very short illness on January 4 this year.

Greneway's school badge. Picture: Greneway SchoolGreneway's school badge. Picture: Greneway School

“Both Ken and Sue were involved in planning the school’s 50th birthday celebration and, although we miss them both dearly, we hope the event will provide an opportunity to remember their huge contribution to Greneway and, above all, the pride and affection they have always had for the school.

“The Greneway School opened in Royston in 1969. From the outset, its organisation and curriculum were based on the growing body of scientific research of how children learn best.

“This meant the provision of an academic subject-based curriculum – science in a science laboratory taught by a specialist teacher of science, for example – and a strong emphasis on enabling children to gain a sense of responsibility and support for their growing independence and ability to form strong, healthy friendships.”

From September this year, Greneway will be part of a merger with Roysia and Meridian schools under Royston Schools Academy Trust.

“Greneway was very different from the grammar and secondary modern schools which existed in other parts of Hertfordshire and the opportunity to work at the school attracted some of the most innovative, dynamic and talented teachers at the time,” added Rhona.

“The founding headteacher, Ken Charles, had formerly worked in Inner London and remained in post until 1995. During his time as head, he was awarded a MBE for his services to sport and education.”

The celebrations at the school will be from 12 noon until 4pm on Saturday.

