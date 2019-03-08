Advanced search

Royston school celebrates 50 years as reunion attracts hundreds of familiar faces

PUBLISHED: 16:28 02 April 2019

Organisers - Janet Wakelin/Barbara Burgess/Rhonda Seviour/Terry Graves and Sheryl Bowyer. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Organisers - Janet Wakelin/Barbara Burgess/Rhonda Seviour/Terry Graves and Sheryl Bowyer. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Greneway School celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday with nearly 600 people attending to mark the occasion.

Greneway at 50 - Greneway School celebrates its 50th year with former teachers and pupils. Picture: Karyn HaddonGreneway at 50 - Greneway School celebrates its 50th year with former teachers and pupils. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hundreds of former students and staff members, who were at Greneway between 1969 and 1979, returned to school for the four-hour long open afternoon.

Many visitors made long journeys to attend the event – with some from as far afield as the Isle of Wight, North Yorkshire and even Los Angeles.

Teachers that were pupils - Lesley Judge/Viv Ostedahl/Jess Ingrey and Tom Linnane. Picture: Karyn HaddonTeachers that were pupils - Lesley Judge/Viv Ostedahl/Jess Ingrey and Tom Linnane. Picture: Karyn Haddon

One former pupil who made the journey from Devon said the event was “worth every minute of the five-hour journey”.

Ken Charles MBE – the founding headteacher of Greneway, who was in charge of the school for 26 years – was sadly unable to attend, but sent a message to visitors reflecting on his time there.

Craig Maddox (Teacher) and Julie Collins (Ex Pupil). Picture: Karyn HaddonCraig Maddox (Teacher) and Julie Collins (Ex Pupil). Picture: Karyn Haddon

He wrote: “I enjoyed many happy years at the helm working with such a dynamic, dedicated, enthusiastic team of teachers, administrative staff, parents and, of course, thousands of children.

“Greneway will always have a place in Royston’s history.”

Ex Pupils enjoy the reunion. Picture: Karyn HaddonEx Pupils enjoy the reunion. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The event was epitomised by the current school choir singing ‘Consider Yourself One of the Family’ which was included in Mr Charles’ first assembly 50 years prior in 1969.

Former headteacher Rhona Seviour said: “I felt humbled that so many people from the Royston community came along to show just how much their time at Greneway meant to them.

Anthony Lane/Rosemarie Cullet and Di Charles (wife of founder head Ken Charles). Picture: Karyn HaddonAnthony Lane/Rosemarie Cullet and Di Charles (wife of founder head Ken Charles). Picture: Karyn Haddon

“Attendance at the event far exceeded our expectations and it was a truly humbling and uplifting experience to see so many former pupils, parents, and staff enter the school again.

“We even had the original kitchen tea set to serve afternoon teas.”

Former teacher Ann Kelly and ex pupil Charlie Graves. Picture: Karyn HaddonFormer teacher Ann Kelly and ex pupil Charlie Graves. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The event was organised by a team of former and current staff members including Rhona, Cheryl Bowyer, Terry Graves, Barbara Burgess, and Janet Wakelin.

The reunion raised nearly £400 for Sue Ryder Hospice Care in memory of former headteacher, Sue Kennedy, a member of the organising group who sadly died after a short illness in January.

David Lister/Viv Ostedahl (pupil and teacher)/Susan Lister and John Gourd all former pupils. Picture: Karyn HaddonDavid Lister/Viv Ostedahl (pupil and teacher)/Susan Lister and John Gourd all former pupils. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The major milestone has taken on added significance as Greneway will merge with Roysia and Meridian schools under Royston Schools Academy when the new academic year starts in September.

