Historic Royston pub set for major refurbishment

An impression of what The Green Man will look like when refurbishment is complete.

Historic Royston pub The Green Man has closed for a £220,000 refurbishment.

The Green Man licensees Andy Murray and Kerry Howelles.

The revamp – by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and licensees Andy Murray and Kerry Howelles – will see the Market Hill pub become a sports bar and create an all-weather garden.

Andy, who took over the 200-year-old Grade II-listed pub in 2013, said: “I grew up in Royston and have known The Green Man all my life. With lots of family and friends in the area it’s really important to me to keep The Green Man at the top of its game. The designs are spectacular and we can’t wait to unveil the pub.

“Royston has got some great pubs and we started showing sports at The Green Man to provide something different. “It has gone down so well with residents we’re investing in top of the range equipment which will transform the experience and take it into another league. Our aim is to make watching sports at The Green Man the next best thing to being at an event and a lot more comfortable!”

To guarantee sports enthusiasts superb viewing of sporting events, Andy and Kerry are installing a new sound system and 10 big screens.

The Green Man in Royston.

Work to the outside will renovate and redecorate the building adding new signage and lighting.

The garden will also receive a makeover with new furniture and planting as well as covered areas, heating and lighting for year-round alfresco eating and drinking.

The inside of The Green Man is set to get a complete refit and a contemporary look, which will make a feature of the pub’s original beans and brickwork.

Andy and Kerry are determined to build The Green Man’s reputation for food and drink as well as for sports. The duo are investing in state-of-the-art dispense equipment for the cellar to ensure consistently excellent beer and are introducing three craft beers on draught. The Green Man’s menu will also be extended with a range of freshly prepared Tex Mex dishes.

Will Rice, Star Pubs & Bars operations director, added: “The Green Man has served Royston for over two centuries. We’re delighted to be investing with Andy and Kerry to add to all that it offers and ensure it continues to thrive into the future.”

Work started on Monday and is expected to take four weeks, with the pub scheduled to reopen at the end of April.