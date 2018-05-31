Train delays on Great Northern route through Royston, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 18:29 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:29 13 January 2020
Trains travelling through Royston and Cambridge are delayed, affecting Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield.
Great Northern trains are delayed due to an electricity supply failure between Royston and Cambridge.
Services running through those stations in both directions are subject to delays, cancellations or short-notice alterations.
Disruption is expected to last until 9pm.