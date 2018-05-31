Advanced search

Train delays on Great Northern route through Royston, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 18:29 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:29 13 January 2020

Great Northern trains are delayed due to an electricity supply failure between Royston and Cambridge. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Great Northern trains are delayed due to an electricity supply failure between Royston and Cambridge. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Archant

Trains travelling through Royston and Cambridge are delayed, affecting Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield.

Great Northern trains are delayed due to an electricity supply failure between Royston and Cambridge.

Services running through those stations in both directions are subject to delays, cancellations or short-notice alterations.

Disruption is expected to last until 9pm.

