Ukrainian families to be integrated into community thanks to grant scheme

South Cambridgeshire District Council is offering grants to help Ukrainian families integrate into the community - Credit: SCDC

A grant scheme launched by South Cambridgeshire District Council aims to encourage Ukrainian families to integrate into community life.

A wide range of events will be considered for grants, of up to £300 per project, to help reduce social isolation and help families feel involved in their community.

Projects could include buying books for English language classes, ingredients to fund a cookery day, venue hire to host a gathering, materials to run an art class, or travels costs for a trip to Cambridge.

Cllr Bill Handley, lead cabinet member for communities, said: "The aim is for the grants to provide a wide range of local activities to help Ukranian families feel a warm welcome while also supporting their integration into life in this country."

For more information go to https://www.scambs.gov.uk/community-safety-and-health/support-for-ukraine/ukraine-small-grants-application-form-and-information/