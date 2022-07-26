News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ukrainian families to be integrated into community thanks to grant scheme

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:04 AM July 26, 2022
South Cambridgeshire District Council is offering grants to help Ukrainian families integrate into the community

South Cambridgeshire District Council is offering grants to help Ukrainian families integrate into the community - Credit: SCDC

A grant scheme launched by South Cambridgeshire District Council aims to encourage Ukrainian families to integrate into community life.

A wide range of events will be considered for grants, of up to £300 per project, to help reduce social isolation and help families feel involved in their community.

Projects could include buying books for English language classes, ingredients to fund a cookery day, venue hire to host a gathering, materials to run an art class, or travels costs for a trip to Cambridge.

Cllr Bill Handley, lead cabinet member for communities, said: "The aim is for the grants to provide a wide range of local activities to help Ukranian families feel a warm welcome while also supporting their integration into life in this country."

For more information go to https://www.scambs.gov.uk/community-safety-and-health/support-for-ukraine/ukraine-small-grants-application-form-and-information/

South Cambridgeshire District Council
South Cambridgeshire News

