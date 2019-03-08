Wimpole and Arrington War Memorial listed to mark Armistice Day two-minute silence

The Wimpole and Arrington War Memorial has been Grade II-listed to mark the centenary of the first two-minute silence on Armistice Day 1919.

The memorial - which stands at a junction between the two villages and is a Cornish granite wheel head cross decorated with a relief-carved Sword of Sacrifice - was listed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, on the advice of Historic England.

It commemorates 18 local servicemen who died during the First World War, including three brothers from the Skinner family, all in their early 20s, and all who died at the Somme between 1916 and 1918.

Also commemorated on the memorial is Thomas 'Tommy' Charles Reginald Agar-Roberts MP, Captain, The Honourable Commanding No.2 Company, 1st Battalion, Coldstream Guards. Tommy died from wounds received from sniper fire while rescuing a wounded private from no man's land during the Battle of Loos. He had apparently already saved a sergeant under similar circumstances and was recommended for the Victoria Cross.

Tommy was the eldest son and heir of Thomas Charles, 6th Viscount Clifden and Mary Dickenson, Viscountess Clifden of Lanhydrock, Cornwall and Wimpole Hall, Cambridgeshire. Visitors to Lanhydrock House can see the suitcase containing Tommy's perfectly preserved personal effects, packed away by his grief-stricken mother.

Following the Second World War, a memorial dedication was added to commemorate the three local people who died serving in that conflict. This included leading aircraftwoman Florence Elizabeth Allison of the Women's Auxiliary Air Force who sadly died by her own hand at RAF Lynham, Wiltshire. She was 21. She was awarded the War Medal (1939-45) and the 1939-45 Star for operational service.