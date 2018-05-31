MP calls on government to ensure Shepreth Wildlife Park survives

The MP for South Cambridgeshire is calling on the government to ensure Shepreth Wildlife Park survives, after its owner revealed that its future is at risk due to financial losses.

SWP director Rebecca Willers said on Friday that the government prohibiting them from reopening in June was another nail in the coffin, and that they were down more than £400,000.

MP Anthony Browne told the Crow: “Shepreth Wildlife Park truly is a unique community asset, not only bringing joy to thousands in South Cambs and visitors from across the UK, but also playing a vital role in wildlife conservation. I am therefore very supportive of all efforts to ensure the park can safely reopen.

“I’ve been making the case to government and DEFRA minsters that it is important for wildlife parks and zoos stay solvent, and will continue to do so. This is an issue not only for those whose lives and livelihoods depend on the Shepreth Wildlife Park, but also for the welfare of the animals in their care.

“The Government must ensure Shepreth and places like it are able to survive and continue to play a valuable role in our community, as a place of recreation, conservation and education.”