Advanced search

Updated

MP calls on government to ensure Shepreth Wildlife Park survives

PUBLISHED: 12:01 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 06 June 2020

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne is calling on the government to ensure Shepreth Wildlife Park survives. Picture: Stephen Frost

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne is calling on the government to ensure Shepreth Wildlife Park survives. Picture: Stephen Frost

Archant

The MP for South Cambridgeshire is calling on the government to ensure Shepreth Wildlife Park survives, after its owner revealed that its future is at risk due to financial losses.

SWP director Rebecca Willers said on Friday that the government prohibiting them from reopening in June was another nail in the coffin, and that they were down more than £400,000.

You may also want to watch:

MP Anthony Browne told the Crow: “Shepreth Wildlife Park truly is a unique community asset, not only bringing joy to thousands in South Cambs and visitors from across the UK, but also playing a vital role in wildlife conservation. I am therefore very supportive of all efforts to ensure the park can safely reopen.

“I’ve been making the case to government and DEFRA minsters that it is important for wildlife parks and zoos stay solvent, and will continue to do so. This is an issue not only for those whose lives and livelihoods depend on the Shepreth Wildlife Park, but also for the welfare of the animals in their care.

“The Government must ensure Shepreth and places like it are able to survive and continue to play a valuable role in our community, as a place of recreation, conservation and education.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hitchin and Royston teenagers arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and drug dealing offences

Four teenagers were arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Royston McDonald’s reopens for drive-thru

497 drive-thrus have reopened across the country this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Wildlife haven at risk if development built, say Royston campaigners

A yellowhammer in the field Gladman wants to develop, Picture: David Hatton

Spirit of ‘that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ captured in Royal Papworth Hospital video

“We cannot put into words just how grateful we are,

Save Shepreth Wildlife Park! Visitor attraction’s future at risk due to coronavirus crisis

Shepreth Wildlife Park is at risk of permanent closure having suffered huge financial losses due to coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Hitchin and Royston teenagers arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and drug dealing offences

Four teenagers were arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Royston McDonald’s reopens for drive-thru

497 drive-thrus have reopened across the country this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Wildlife haven at risk if development built, say Royston campaigners

A yellowhammer in the field Gladman wants to develop, Picture: David Hatton

Spirit of ‘that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ captured in Royal Papworth Hospital video

“We cannot put into words just how grateful we are,

Save Shepreth Wildlife Park! Visitor attraction’s future at risk due to coronavirus crisis

Shepreth Wildlife Park is at risk of permanent closure having suffered huge financial losses due to coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Royston Crow

MP calls on government to ensure Shepreth Wildlife Park survives

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne is calling on the government to ensure Shepreth Wildlife Park survives. Picture: Stephen Frost

McFly’s Newmarket concert postponed until 2021

McFly will now play Newmarket's Summer Saturday Live on August 28, 2021. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media

Bryan Ferry’s Newmarket concert rearranged for 2021

Bryan Ferry at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Herts County Council rejects calls for independent inquiry into care home COVID-19 management

Herts County Council has rejected calls for an independent inquiry into their management of COVID-19 in care homes. Picture: Archant

Save Shepreth Wildlife Park! Visitor attraction’s future at risk due to coronavirus crisis

Shepreth Wildlife Park is at risk of permanent closure having suffered huge financial losses due to coronavirus. Picture: Archant
Drive 24