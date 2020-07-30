Last chance for residents to submit views on proposed Gladman development in Royston

The Gladman proposed development site from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill in Royston. Picture: David Hatton Archant

‘It’s your last chance to stop this development!’ – that is the rallying cry from Royston campaigners against a proposal to build up to 99 homes near Therfield Heath, as the window for comments closes on Saturday.

The Royston Says No to Gladman committee have put their side across, explaining why they feel that the proposed development of land on fields south of Echo Hill near Briary Lane shouldn’t go ahead.

Royston Town Council also objected to the application in July, saying it was “unsustainable and unsuitable” though it will be decided by North Herts District Council.

Land agent Gladman has refused to comment on this application and on a previous proposal to build 107 homes on the same site, which was refused in early 2019.

A Royston Says No to Gladman spokesman said: “Our committee has had several articles published in the Crow explaining why it is felt that the proposed development of land on fields adjacent to Bridleways 13 and 14 should be refused.

“These included the exceptionally poor access, the visual impact, the likely impact upon the biodiversity of the fields and of Therfield Heath’s Site of Special Scientific Interest – SSSI – and the number of items in the application that we feel are in error or could be misleading.

“But there are many other objections – the proposed development will be sited above the Royston aquifer which supplies the town’s drinking water, risking contamination. The application also states that new residents will be encouraged to walk and cycle into town, but considering the steep hills that would have to be encountered that is not at all likely and so much more extra traffic will be generated than the estimates in the proposal, and the proposed development is not supported by the emerging development plan and will encroach upon the Green Belt. Also, the soakaways would have such steep, slippery sides that they would be a hazard, especially to young children.

“See our website roystonsaysnotogladman.co.uk for more information. The number of objections was cited as one reason for the previous application being rejected, so your submission will be important.”