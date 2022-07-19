Columnist

Everyone is feeling the pinch right now with regards to energy bills, and with the government announcing support it can be hard to get your head around just what is available.

Let’s try and simplify what’s happening:

First, do you receive one or more of the following benefits?

· Universal Credit

· Pension Credit

· Working Tax Credit

· Child Tax Credit

· Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

· Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

· Income Support

Second, have you either…

· been getting a benefit payment on or between 26 April 2022 and 25 May 2022 - it doesn't matter if it gets paid to someone else, like your landlord

· started a successful benefit claim by 25 May 2022 - or by 26 April 2022 if you're applying for Universal Credit

If you say “yes” to both questions, you will automatically receive the government’s £326 Cost of Living Payment directly into the account you receive your benefits.

It is just one payment of £326 whether you receive one or more benefits.

Payments have been sent from July 14, and will probably reach your account by the end of July, but… if you’re applying for Universal Credit, you won’t get the Cost of Living Payment until your benefits claim is successful, and if you only receive Working or Child Tax Credit your payment will be paid in the Autumn.

What’s next? The government has said they'll send a second Cost of Living Payment in 2022.

If you get Working or Child Tax Credit, you'll get your second payment in winter. If you get one of the other benefits, you'll get your second payment in Autumn.

Not receiving a Cost of Living Payment? If you’re not claiming any of these benefits yet, you should check if you can claim benefits.

It's worth starting a claim as soon as possible if you're eligible – this means you might be able to get the second Cost of Living Payment.

We are here to help you! Please do get in touch with Citizens Advice North Hertfordshire – leave a message on 01462 689801 and we will call you back within three working days.

You can also email via northhertscab.org.uk or call the Hertfordshire Citizens Advice Line on 0344 88 48 88 which is open Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm.