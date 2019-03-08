General Election 2019: Our candidates confirmed
PUBLISHED: 11:14 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 15 November 2019
Archant
The candidates for the upcoming General Election have been confirmed following the nomination deadline yesterday evening.
North East Hertfordshire:
- Amy Finch - Liberal Democrats
- Kelley Green - Labour
- Sir Oliver Heald - Conservative
- Tim Lee - Green
South Cambridgeshire:
- Anthony Browne - Conservative
- Dan Greef - Labour
- Ian Sollom - Liberal Democrats
Polling will take place on December 12 from 7am to 10pm.
To register to vote, visit gov.uk/register-to-vote.