General Election 2019: Our candidates confirmed

The candidates for the upcoming General Election have been confirmed following the nomination deadline yesterday evening.

North East Hertfordshire:

- Amy Finch - Liberal Democrats

- Kelley Green - Labour

- Sir Oliver Heald - Conservative

- Tim Lee - Green

South Cambridgeshire:

- Anthony Browne - Conservative

- Dan Greef - Labour

- Ian Sollom - Liberal Democrats

Polling will take place on December 12 from 7am to 10pm.

To register to vote, visit gov.uk/register-to-vote.