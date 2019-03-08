Advanced search

General Election 2019: Our candidates confirmed

PUBLISHED: 11:14 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 15 November 2019

The 2019 General Election candidates have been announced for North East Herts, Stevenage, Hitchin & Harpenden, and North East and Mid Bedfordshire . Picture: Supplied.

The candidates for the upcoming General Election have been confirmed following the nomination deadline yesterday evening.

North East Hertfordshire:

- Amy Finch - Liberal Democrats

- Kelley Green - Labour

- Sir Oliver Heald - Conservative

- Tim Lee - Green

South Cambridgeshire:

- Anthony Browne - Conservative

- Dan Greef - Labour

- Ian Sollom - Liberal Democrats

Polling will take place on December 12 from 7am to 10pm.

To register to vote, visit gov.uk/register-to-vote.

