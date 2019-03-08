Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GCSE success as Royston's Meridian School closes its doors ahead of merger

PUBLISHED: 11:53 23 August 2019

Meridian School's Abby Chisnall and Millie Falconer were all smiles after opening their GCSE results. Picture: Clive Crisford

Meridian School's Abby Chisnall and Millie Falconer were all smiles after opening their GCSE results. Picture: Clive Crisford

Archant

The final set of GCSE results for Royston's Meridian School have been opened - marking the end of an era.

Meridian's Jenna Stressing, Hannah Bird and Charlotte Marriage with their GCSE results. Picture: Clive CrisfordMeridian's Jenna Stressing, Hannah Bird and Charlotte Marriage with their GCSE results. Picture: Clive Crisford

Students were delighted to unveil their results which secured entry to their next chapter of their lives, with many going off for further study at Hills Road, Long Road and Comberton sixth form centres in Cambridgeshire; apprenticeships in a large variety of professions including electrical, plumbing, accounting and hospitality, and also a handful of students who have already secured employment.

Assistant head Zoe Andrews said: "It's been another year of some fantastic results across the board, it was wonderful to be with the students to see them open their envelopes and process their achievements.

"With a small cohort it's really quite astonishing how many grades 7, 8 and 9 we have seen in all subjects, but in particular the number of grade 9s in both the triple sciences and the double award sciences has really been rewarding.

You may also want to watch:

"It's great to see so many students have achieved what they need for the next step in their lives after school and to see their proud parents with them completing their school journey. Good luck everyone for your next steps."

The school highlighted a number of pupils for their achievements.

Millie Falconer (four 9s, three 8s, a 7 and a BTEC distinction), Abby Chisnall (two 9s, two 8s, one 7, one 6, two 5s and a BTEC distinction), Jenna Stressing (one 9, two 8s, a 7, two 6s, two 5s and a BTEC distinction), George Dear (five 8s, three 7s and one 6), Hannah Bird (one 8, three 7s, three 6s, two 5s), Charlotte Marriage (one 7, five 6s, two 5s and a BTEC distinction), Owen Maslen (nine GCSEs grade 4 or above), Akalyan Selvendra (seven GCSEs at grade 4 or above, a 3 and BTEC pass) and Karllum Augustine (nine GCSEs).

Headteacher Gordon Farquhar added: "My first year here in Royston has been brilliant and this Year 11 group have demonstrated how hard work can reap great results.

Meridian's Millie Falconer with her proud parents after securing a place at Hills Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge. Picture: Clive CrisfordMeridian's Millie Falconer with her proud parents after securing a place at Hills Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge. Picture: Clive Crisford

"The atmosphere in school was buzzing with celebration and I am really pleased to see our students be successful in gaining what they need to move on. Well done to all our students - I wish you all the best for the future."

Meridian School has now closed its doors to reopen as King James Academy in September as part of the merger with the other RSAT schools of Greneway and Roysia.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Melbourn food firm shut down after maggots and rat droppings found

Gerard Agnew was ordered to pay £15,000 on Thursday last week after officers from SCDC's Health and Environmental Services Team were called to Farmgate Foods Limited in July last year and found maggots, rat droppings and more. Picture: SCDC

Man, 58, remains under investigation a year after Diane Stewart ‘murder’ arrest

Dispersal order ahead of Peterborough car meet for the whole of Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

GCSE results day 2019: Bassingbourn Village College

Student Ed Vickers with maths teacher Inayet Khan. Picture: BVC

Royston church pews removal prompts strong reaction from community

Emergency services on the scene at Royston St John the Baptist Church, Melbourn Street after a fire inside in December 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Melbourn food firm shut down after maggots and rat droppings found

Gerard Agnew was ordered to pay £15,000 on Thursday last week after officers from SCDC's Health and Environmental Services Team were called to Farmgate Foods Limited in July last year and found maggots, rat droppings and more. Picture: SCDC

Man, 58, remains under investigation a year after Diane Stewart ‘murder’ arrest

Dispersal order ahead of Peterborough car meet for the whole of Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

GCSE results day 2019: Bassingbourn Village College

Student Ed Vickers with maths teacher Inayet Khan. Picture: BVC

Royston church pews removal prompts strong reaction from community

Emergency services on the scene at Royston St John the Baptist Church, Melbourn Street after a fire inside in December 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Royston Crow

GCSE success as Royston’s Meridian School closes its doors ahead of merger

Meridian School's Abby Chisnall and Millie Falconer were all smiles after opening their GCSE results. Picture: Clive Crisford

Royston man criticises Tesco for allowing cages to obstruct pavement near busy road

Metal crates left the back of Tesco Express last weekend. Picture: Ray Dowding

What’s on in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

Ashwell Show 2018 - Classic cars on show. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Drivers of electric and hybrid taxis in North Herts to get discounts on fees

Taxi driver Nazrul Islam who drives a hybrid vehicl with councillor Gary Grindal, NHDC’s executive member for environmental health. Picture: NHDC

GCSE results day 2019: Freman College, Buntingford

Wil Littleford with his mum. Picture: Freman College
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists