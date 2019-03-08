GCSE success as Royston's Meridian School closes its doors ahead of merger

Meridian School's Abby Chisnall and Millie Falconer were all smiles after opening their GCSE results.

The final set of GCSE results for Royston's Meridian School have been opened - marking the end of an era.

Meridian's Jenna Stressing, Hannah Bird and Charlotte Marriage with their GCSE results.

Students were delighted to unveil their results which secured entry to their next chapter of their lives, with many going off for further study at Hills Road, Long Road and Comberton sixth form centres in Cambridgeshire; apprenticeships in a large variety of professions including electrical, plumbing, accounting and hospitality, and also a handful of students who have already secured employment.

Assistant head Zoe Andrews said: "It's been another year of some fantastic results across the board, it was wonderful to be with the students to see them open their envelopes and process their achievements.

"With a small cohort it's really quite astonishing how many grades 7, 8 and 9 we have seen in all subjects, but in particular the number of grade 9s in both the triple sciences and the double award sciences has really been rewarding.

"It's great to see so many students have achieved what they need for the next step in their lives after school and to see their proud parents with them completing their school journey. Good luck everyone for your next steps."

The school highlighted a number of pupils for their achievements.

Millie Falconer (four 9s, three 8s, a 7 and a BTEC distinction), Abby Chisnall (two 9s, two 8s, one 7, one 6, two 5s and a BTEC distinction), Jenna Stressing (one 9, two 8s, a 7, two 6s, two 5s and a BTEC distinction), George Dear (five 8s, three 7s and one 6), Hannah Bird (one 8, three 7s, three 6s, two 5s), Charlotte Marriage (one 7, five 6s, two 5s and a BTEC distinction), Owen Maslen (nine GCSEs grade 4 or above), Akalyan Selvendra (seven GCSEs at grade 4 or above, a 3 and BTEC pass) and Karllum Augustine (nine GCSEs).

Headteacher Gordon Farquhar added: "My first year here in Royston has been brilliant and this Year 11 group have demonstrated how hard work can reap great results.

Meridian's Millie Falconer with her proud parents after securing a place at Hills Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge.

"The atmosphere in school was buzzing with celebration and I am really pleased to see our students be successful in gaining what they need to move on. Well done to all our students - I wish you all the best for the future."

Meridian School has now closed its doors to reopen as King James Academy in September as part of the merger with the other RSAT schools of Greneway and Roysia.