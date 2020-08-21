GCSE results 2020: King James Academy Royston

Will Page, Cameron Woods, Zach Osbourne, Harry Jonnton and Daniel Hawker all celebrate having achieved their grades to move on to Sixth Form at Hills Road.

Year 11 students at King James Academy Royston are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results, with staff saying their “achievements have been outstanding in an extremely challenging and unique year”.

William Page and Daniel Hawker are both going on to study A-levels. William achieved two grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and three grade 6s, and Daniel achieved two grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 7, one 6 and three 5s.

A statement from KJAR said: “Pupils will be leaving the academy with results which they worked hard for and which reflect the work ethic, ability and aptitudes they have as young people.

“Nothing can ever take away what these students have achieved and worked hard for – staff are immensely proud of them.

Ismaele Nabi achieved five grade 9s, one grade 8 and two grade 7s, and will be going to Hills Road Sixth Form to study biology, chemistry and physics. He said: "I am delighted with my results, I intended to study medicine after sixth form and have worked hard to try and get high grades. Thank you to all the teachers who have helped me."

“Students were able to collect their results today, celebrate their success observing social distancing protocols and confirm their plans for next year. The broad curriculum the school offers, alongside strong results in English, maths and the sciences once again mean departing students have a range of options open to them. Students are now taking up a diverse range of post 16 courses, apprenticeships and employment opportunities as they move forward to the next phase of their life.”

Ismaele Nabi is one of many KJAR students moving on to study A levels. He achieved five grade 9s, a level 2 distinction*, one grade 8 and two grade 7s. He will be going to Hills Road sixth form to study biology, chemistry and physics.

Caitlin Walker was very happy with her results, securing five 9s and three 8s.

“I am delighted with my results, I intended to study medicine after sixth form and have worked hard to try and get high grades. Thank you to all the teachers who have helped me”.

Headteacher Gordon Farquhar said “It has been an absolute pleasure working with the year group.

Poppy Davidson achieved two 9s and seven 8s and is off to study A-levels at Hills Road.

We wish them all the best as they go on to tackle new challenges and know they will continue to succeed in whatever endeavors they undertake. We are planning a celebration event for them once we can, and look forward to hearing how well they are doing on their chosen paths. For us, this year group will be remembered as the a year group with high aspirations and a fantastic team spirit. Importantly they will be celebrated as the first King James Academy Royston cohort.

“For us, they have been a group of young people who embody high standards, resilience and integrity. I would like to take this opportunity to wish them all the very best as they move onto the next phase of their studies and look forward to hearing their updates, when we have the opportunity to celebrate collectively.”

Becky Vigus and Absa Carew received the grades they needed to go on to study A-levels.

For KJAR, this year group have been the role models and pioneers who have helped shape the future of the school, their legacy will continue as the Academy continues to grow. Not only did they reinvigorate the school council, they have helped reshape and even lead the house system which has helped so many students adapt to school life.

They have also raised large amounts for charity and made the news through the work they have done supporting younger students. These students are leaving knowing not only that they have done well but that they have been “fabulous role models to younger students with an ethic which will set them up well for the future”.

Lauren Hitchcock, Anna Fraser-Medcalf, Caitlin Walker, Sophie Brent and Abbie Hatch celebrated achieving their grades for their post-16 courses.

