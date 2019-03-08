GCSE results day 2019: Bassingbourn Village College

Student Ed Vickers with maths teacher Inayet Khan. Picture: BVC Archant

Students and staff at Bassingbourn Village College are celebrating yet another successful haul of GCSE results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lucy Sherratt & Emma Kitely. Picture: BVC Lucy Sherratt & Emma Kitely. Picture: BVC

The sun shone on students as they collected their results this morning, with lots of happy faces - and a few happy tears - as those all-important brown envelopes were opened.

Vickey Poulter, head of school, said: "We are delighted with this year's results as staff and students worked exceptionally hard and many students achieved above expectations in all subject areas.

"It is fantastic to see the success of such a dedicated and enthusiastic year group and I wish them every success in the future in their chosen courses/careers."

In total, 73 per cent of all students achieved grade 4 or higher in English and maths, with 24 per cent of all exam results at grade 7-9 (A/A*). More than 80 per cent of exams sat achieved level 4 and above.

Year 10s with their results. Picture: BVC Year 10s with their results. Picture: BVC

10 per cent of all exams were gained at level 8-9 - formerly A* - with three pupils, Annie Baigent, Diaan Gill and Edward Evans, achieving grade 9s in four of their subjects.

The highest attainment score students were Diaan Gill, Eve Morris, Annie Baigent, Alfie Duckett, Edward Evans, Becca Hannon, Noah Telford-Reed, Cassie Evans, Edward Weekes, Rebecca day, Annabel Sparrow and Katie Wilkins.

And the highest progress score students were Diaan Gill, Edward Evans, Eve Morris, Meg Hollidge, Emma Kitely, Katie Wilkins, Leila Joy, Rachel Mingay and Lucy Daws.

Rachel Mingay with her mum and dad. Picture: BVC Rachel Mingay with her mum and dad. Picture: BVC

Abigail Wadeson with her mum. Picture: BVC Abigail Wadeson with her mum. Picture: BVC

Becca Hannon and Alex King. Picture: BVC Becca Hannon and Alex King. Picture: BVC

You may also want to watch: