'Mind-boggling display of photographic creativity' coming to Royston

Photographer Gary Nicholls will talk about his work and new book at a talk in Royston. Picture: Gary Nicholls

Fine art photographer Gary Nicholls is coming to Royston to deliver a talk to the town’s photographic society, entitled ‘Reality is for people without imagination’.

Photographer Gary Nicholls will talk about his work and new book at a talk in Royston. Picture: Gary Nicholls

The Royston Photographic Society event is designed to inspire the audience of budding photographers to try new ideas and ignore convention in creating personal project using the camera as a tool to create images from imagination to realisation.

Gary, who lives near Buntingford, is the creator and author of The Imaginarium Trilogy – a 500 image fine art story.

It is a conceptualised neo-gothic fairy story eponymously based on the Victorian fairground attractions of The Imaginarium.

Four years in the making, Gary’s creation conveys an adventure through the power of art that simultaneously tells an epic, powerful story.

Gary Nicholls will be talking about his work. answering questions and doing a short masterclass in Photoshop. Picture: Gary Nicholls

“It was the most brilliantly imaginative and mind-boggling display of photographic creativity. Many thanks for an inspirational evening.”

Another said: “To say your work is astounding is an understatement. Even if we could never attain your creativeness, you’ve at least given a good number of us a jolt in the imaginataion department.

“In addition to your work you even gave us an object lesson in image manipulaiton which must surely help us improve our photoshop skills.”

Photographer Gary Nicholls will talk about his work and new book at a talk in Royston. Picture: Gary Nicholls

The whole project is governed by just two themes – ‘imagine’ and ‘create’ – and tells a story through fine art images.

The final section of the talk goes through the photoshop and lighting techniques used, finishing up with some handy tips on skin retouching and detail.

Gary is also available for a full night of photoshop tutorial using techniques he uses in his work, covering shadows, skin retouching and detail enhancement.

The talk will take place at Icknield Walk First School in Poplar Drive from 7.45pm to 10pm next Thursday, January 31.

To find out more email jitkabryn@gmail.com or go to roystonphotographicsociety.co.uk/events.