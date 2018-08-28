Fancy some Muddy Mayhem in Knebworth to help hospice reach £60,000?

Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Muddy Mayhem is back for 2019, and is calling on all those looking to get fit and enjoy themselves to take part and help meet the overall fundraising target of £60,000 for Garden House Hospice Care.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Karyn Haddon Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Letchworth-based hospice – which provides end of life care and support for families in North Herts and Stevenage – has revealed that its fundraising target for the 5k obstacle course at Knebworth House is £60,000, which will go towards the costs of running its vital services.

Hospice event organiser Jake Amos said: “This year, our Muddy Mayhem fundraising target is £60,000.

Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Karyn Haddon Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Karyn Haddon

“So, what does this figure mean to us?

“Reaching our target means we can pay to run the whole hospice for nine days.

Muddy Mayhem shot 27 Muddy Mayhem shot 27

“When broken down, this figure could also pay for a senior staff nurse for 250 days, a nurse to make 2,000 visits to care for a patient in the comfort of their own home, and 338 days of phsyiotherapy.

“Can you help us reach this year’s target?

Runners braved the snow at the weekend and got their hands dirty for Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Hitchin Camera Club Runners braved the snow at the weekend and got their hands dirty for Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Hitchin Camera Club

“If you’ve already signed up to take part in this fantastic event, thank you!

“Now is the time to shout about it and share your fundraising challenge pages with your friends, family and colleagues.

Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Hitchin Camera Club Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Hitchin Camera Club

“If you work for a corporate company, ask your employer if they are active in match funding to help double your donation at no extra cost to you.

“If you know someone who is taking part, show them your support by cheering them on on the day and parting with a few pounds in aid of patient care.

Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Hitchin Camera Club Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Hitchin Camera Club

“Or if you are simply up for a new and exciting challenge to start 2019, we’d love to haver you join us all on February 23 at Knebworth House for a 5k obstacle course to remember.”

This year will be the hospice’s third annual Muddy Mayhem event, which is once again being held at Knebworth House.

The hospice needs to raise more than £3.5 million every year so that it can continue to run.

Last year the event, which attracted more than 600 runners, raised just over £47,000 for the hospice.

To sign up for Muddy Mayhem, to find out more or to find out about all the other events on offer this year, go to ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/muddy-mayhem-2019 or contact the fundraising team on 01462 679540.