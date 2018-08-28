Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fancy some Muddy Mayhem in Knebworth to help hospice reach £60,000?

PUBLISHED: 07:01 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 24 January 2019

Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Muddy Mayhem is back for 2019, and is calling on all those looking to get fit and enjoy themselves to take part and help meet the overall fundraising target of £60,000 for Garden House Hospice Care.

Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Karyn HaddonMuddy Mayhem. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Letchworth-based hospice – which provides end of life care and support for families in North Herts and Stevenage – has revealed that its fundraising target for the 5k obstacle course at Knebworth House is £60,000, which will go towards the costs of running its vital services.

Hospice event organiser Jake Amos said: “This year, our Muddy Mayhem fundraising target is £60,000.

Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Karyn HaddonMuddy Mayhem. Picture: Karyn Haddon

“So, what does this figure mean to us?

“Reaching our target means we can pay to run the whole hospice for nine days.

Muddy Mayhem shot 27Muddy Mayhem shot 27

“When broken down, this figure could also pay for a senior staff nurse for 250 days, a nurse to make 2,000 visits to care for a patient in the comfort of their own home, and 338 days of phsyiotherapy.

“Can you help us reach this year’s target?

Runners braved the snow at the weekend and got their hands dirty for Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Hitchin Camera ClubRunners braved the snow at the weekend and got their hands dirty for Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Hitchin Camera Club

“If you’ve already signed up to take part in this fantastic event, thank you!

“Now is the time to shout about it and share your fundraising challenge pages with your friends, family and colleagues.

Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Hitchin Camera ClubMuddy Mayhem. Picture: Hitchin Camera Club

“If you work for a corporate company, ask your employer if they are active in match funding to help double your donation at no extra cost to you.

“If you know someone who is taking part, show them your support by cheering them on on the day and parting with a few pounds in aid of patient care.

Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Hitchin Camera ClubMuddy Mayhem. Picture: Hitchin Camera Club

“Or if you are simply up for a new and exciting challenge to start 2019, we’d love to haver you join us all on February 23 at Knebworth House for a 5k obstacle course to remember.”

This year will be the hospice’s third annual Muddy Mayhem event, which is once again being held at Knebworth House.

The hospice needs to raise more than £3.5 million every year so that it can continue to run.

Last year the event, which attracted more than 600 runners, raised just over £47,000 for the hospice.

To sign up for Muddy Mayhem, to find out more or to find out about all the other events on offer this year, go to ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/muddy-mayhem-2019 or contact the fundraising team on 01462 679540.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Person taken to hospital after Royston A505 crash

One person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Royston yesterday. Picture: Archant

RSAT headteacher: Rebuilding post-16 provision is part of our vision

New RSAT head Gordon Farquhar. Picture: RSAT

Royston’s Aldi opening date revealed

Royston's new Aldi store seen from the A505. Picture: Archant

Royston mum thanks ‘hero’ air ambulance crew who saved baby’s life

Emma Howard and her fiance Phil with children Dexter and Jessie and Dr Pam Chrispin, who helped save Emma and Jessie's lives. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance

CCTV appeal after Royston burglary

Police are hoping to trace the people in these CCTV images. Picture: Cambs police

Most Read

Person taken to hospital after Royston A505 crash

One person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Royston yesterday. Picture: Archant

RSAT headteacher: Rebuilding post-16 provision is part of our vision

New RSAT head Gordon Farquhar. Picture: RSAT

Royston’s Aldi opening date revealed

Royston's new Aldi store seen from the A505. Picture: Archant

Royston mum thanks ‘hero’ air ambulance crew who saved baby’s life

Emma Howard and her fiance Phil with children Dexter and Jessie and Dr Pam Chrispin, who helped save Emma and Jessie's lives. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance

CCTV appeal after Royston burglary

Police are hoping to trace the people in these CCTV images. Picture: Cambs police

Latest from the Royston Crow

Uncertain future for cancer centre as NHS trust faces ‘extreme’ risks

Royston mum thanks ‘hero’ air ambulance crew who saved baby’s life

Emma Howard and her fiance Phil with children Dexter and Jessie and Dr Pam Chrispin, who helped save Emma and Jessie's lives. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance

Fancy some Muddy Mayhem in Knebworth to help hospice reach £60,000?

Muddy Mayhem. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Budget battle as Cambridgeshire County Council hit out at claims it is in ‘financial meltdown’

Cambridgeshire County Council has hit out at irresponsible claims it is in financial meltdown. Picture: ARCHANT

Mark Steel’s in Town - in Saffron Walden on Wednesday, March 27

Mark Steel will be at Saffron Walden Town Hall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists