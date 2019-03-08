More than £1,200 raised at dinner for fire-hit Royston church
PUBLISHED: 06:56 25 September 2019
Archant
Hungry diners in Kneesworth have raised more than £1,200 at a dinner held for the Royston parish church refurbishment fund.
Yuva in Old North Road was the setting for the evening on Tuesday last week - with all £1,270 raised to go towards the restoration of the church, which was damaged by fire in December last year.
Amran Hussain and his staff hosted the event, supported by members and friends of the parish church and Royston town mayor Robert Inwood.
Councillor Inwood said: "All 64 people who attended had a wonderful evening, with delicious food and friendly, helpful staff.
"After hearing of the terrible fire at the church last December, Mr Hussain contacted a member of the congregation with the offer of putting on a fundraising event and has been most helpful with the organisation since then. Many thanks to him and his staff."
Amran added: "We always want to help the community, if there is anyone else who we could help with a good cause, do let us know."