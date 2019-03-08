Barley care home raises cash for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance charity

Margaret House Residential and Dementia Care Home in Barley held a fundraising tea in aid of Essex and Herts Air Ambulance. Picture: Margaret House Archant

A fundraising afternoon tea held by a Barley care home has raised more than £300 for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance charity.

Jeanie Philips, fundraising co-ordinator for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, came along to join in and receive a cheque for the money raised from Thomas Kelly, proprietor of Margaret House. Picture: Margaret House Jeanie Philips, fundraising co-ordinator for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, came along to join in and receive a cheque for the money raised from Thomas Kelly, proprietor of Margaret House. Picture: Margaret House

With cakes galore, a bric-a-brac stall and tombola, residents and friends had a lovely afternoon at Margaret House Residential and Dementia Care Home raising money for the cause.

Jeanie Philips, fundraising co-ordinator for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, came along to join in and receive a cheque from Thomas Kelly - proprietor of Margaret House. She said: "It costs £9 million every year to cover all costs and aircraft operations, with only limited support from the government we rely upon the generosity and goodwill of the people and businesses of Essex and Hertfordshire to remain operational and keep saving lives - we can't fly without you."

For more on the charity, go to ehaat.org and for more on Margaret House, which is based in Church End, see margarethouse.co.uk.